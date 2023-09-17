Highlights Djed Spence will be out for several weeks due to a knee injury, which is a setback for Leeds United as he has the potential to be a standout full-back in the Championship.

Luke Ayling has improved and proved to be a reliable option at right-back, so Leeds should be able to cope without Spence for now.

Spence's injury means he will have to fight for a place in the starting XI when he returns, but competition for places will drive standards for Leeds during their promotion push.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has confirmed that Djed Spence is set to miss a few weeks due to a knee problem that ruled him out of the win at Millwall on Sunday.

Djed Spence set for injury lay-off

The Whites finalised a deal for the right-back on loan from Tottenham towards the end of the window, and it was seen as a real coup for the Championship side.

Spence has shone at this level with Nottingham Forest in the past, and Farke will have had big plans for the attacking full-back as part of his setup at Elland Road.

However, the 23-year-old has only made one appearance for Leeds, which was as a late substitute in the draw with Sheffield Wednesday prior to the international break.

The defender wasn’t in the matchday squad for the 3-0 win at The Den, as Farke opened up to Leeds Live on just how long the player will be absent.

“Sadly, sad news with Spence because Djed has done his lateral ligament. out for several weeks. No surgery needed, but wait for the assessment.”

Is this a big blow for Leeds United?

Obviously, it’s not ideal, as Spence has the ability to be one of the standout full-backs in the Championship, and he would offer a lot with his pace and quality down the right flank.

But, Luke Ayling is much improved after a difficult start to the season, and if he can maintain these levels, then he is a very good option at this level. With Sam Byram proving to be a reliable left-back, Farke won’t be too worried as he knows they have enough to cope without Spence.

It will be a huge frustration for Spence though. He made the move to Elland Road, and he would have wanted a fast start to get a place in the XI moving forward.

Instead, these unfortunate setbacks mean he can’t make the instant impact he had hoped for, and he could face a real battle to get into the side when he returns.

Such competition for places is what Farke wants though, and it will need to drive standards during what they hope will be a promotion push.

What games will Spence miss?

Leeds play five more games until the next international break, which comes after the fixture against Bristol City at home on October 7.

Prior to that, the Whites play Hull, Watford, Southampton and QPR, and it would seem that Spence won’t feature in any of those, although he could be pushing for a place in the squad for the final one or two.

What next for Leeds United?

After the big win in the capital, Leeds turn their attention to another away day at Hull City in the week.

It’s sure to be a challenging test for Farke’s side, as the Tigers have been impressive on their own patch under Liam Rosenior, but Leeds will fancy their chances against anyone in the league as they now look to build momentum.