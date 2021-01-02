Daniel Farke confirms January transfer priority for Norwich City

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has confirmed that the club will look to sign a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window.

Canaries number one Tim Krul is set to return from a thigh injury for the first time since November on Saturday, a timely return with backup ‘keeper Michael McGovern now facing several months out with a hamstring problem.

That means 20-year-old Daniel Barden is set to be on the bench when Norwich host Barnsley this weekend, although it seems Farke is keen to add some more experienced cover for his side now the window is open again.

Speaking about the prospect of recruiting a new ‘keeper in the January window, Farke told The Eastern Daily Press: “If you want to be successful you need a good keeper. We have the best in Tim Krul but you also have to be prepared for the worst case scenario. We have no problems with naming two keepers in the short term. But after this game we have two weeks before we play Cardiff.

“It is always difficult to find a proper option in January but with Micky more or less out the whole of the season, or a major part of the run in, of course we have to have a closer look on the market. It would make sense to do some business. If it is possible.”

Despite that, it seems Farke will not simply be signing any goalkeeper, even though he is well aware of the risks of an injury in such an tightly-scheduled season.

Assessing what he would be looking for in a new recruit between the posts, the Norwich boss added: “We won’t take just anyone to make up the numbers. We have younger keepers here but if we can find a reliable option, a good experienced option, then we will try to pull the trigger. If not, we go with our own lads.

“It is our responsibility to have a closer look and prepare for all scenarios. You cannot expect to go further on with no injuries to the keepers. Even a small muscle injury in this league can mean six or seven games out. For Tim it has been even longer than that.”

Norwich currently sit top of the Championship table, four points clear of the play-off places going into their first game of the new year this afternoon.

The Verdict

This does seem to be a sensible move for Farke and Norwich to make.

With McGovern now out for some time, they are walking something of an injury tightrope with regards to Krul, who we have already seen this season does have a susceptibility to injury.

Norwich are not going to want to see their push for promotion derailed by something as unpredictable as that, and as a result, bringing in an extra ‘keeper to reduce the risk of that makes a good deal of sense.