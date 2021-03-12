Daniel Farke confirms double Norwich City player blow pre-Sheffield Wednesday

Norwich City will be without young striker Adam Idah for their trip to struggling Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow, Daniel Farke has confirmed.

The 20-year-old Ireland international has appeared 16 times in the Championship for the Canaries, scoring twice but has been restricted to just one start due to the good form of Teemu Pukki.

Idah was also absent for two months of the season due to a knee injury and has seen his injury troubles return.

This time though it is a hernia that is causing him an issue, and it could sideline the forward for a while as Farke fears he may have to go under the knife.

“There’s a little fear he will need surgery, but we’ll wait for the assessment on that,” Farke told the club’s official website on Idah.

Norwich’s German boss has recently welcomed back summer signing Jordan Hugill from a lay-off, but losing Idah again may cause an issue should Pukki encounter any fitness troubles – especially with Hugill only making small cameo appearances since recovering from his hamstring injury.

Another player who may not make it to Hillsborough is centre-back Ben Gibson, who has picked up a hamstring problem since playing all 90 minutes in last weekend’s victory over Luton.

“I hope he can join us today and tomorrow. It’s too early to confirm if he’s really available,” Farke said of the 28-year-old defender, who has played 28 Championship games for the Canaries this season.

The Verdict

Norwich are hoping to extend their winning run in the league to eight games tomorrow, but Gibson would be a massive miss against the physical presence of Callum Paterson.

Farke should be able to call upon experienced German Christoph Zimmerman though to deputise, but these kind of injuries are not the ones that you want to hear about as a Norwich fan.

They’ve just started to get first team players back to fitness after a period of the season where youth players had to fill the bench, and supporters will be hoping that the injury curse won’t be striking again as the club get closer to gaining promotion at the first time of asking.