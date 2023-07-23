Highlights Leeds United's Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison will miss the start of the season due to their injuries.

They are likely to return for the fixture at Millwall in mid-September.

The injuries may affect the players' future at the club, and it could benefit Leeds if they keep the duo at Elland Road.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has confirmed that Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison could both miss the first month of the season as they recover from injury.

The duo had been important players for Leeds last season, with Adams’ hamstring problem in March a potentially decisive blow as the Whites missed the combative midfielder for the final part of the campaign as they struggled for form.

Meanwhile, Harrison did play during the run-in, but he now has a hip problem, with Farke telling The Athletic that the players are still not close to returning.

Tyler Adams could be set for an immediate return to the Premier League

“Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams are still on their way back. They are still doing their rehab so they will definitely miss the start of the season. It’s a bit too early to judge when they will be back. I expect to perhaps be back after the first international break.

“Obviously, Jack and Tyler, top-class players and top characters so it's not easy for us to start without them. That’s the reality.”

What Leeds games will they miss?

If Farke’s assessment of a return after the international break is accurate, it means the new Leeds chief will have to do without Adams and Harrison for the first five league games of the campaign.

The Whites are due to play Cardiff on the opening day, with home games against West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday in that period. As well as that, they have trips to Birmingham and Ipswich, along with an EFL cup tie against Shrewsbury.

Leeds’ first game after the September international break is an away game at The Den against Millwall.

Will Tyler Adams & Jack Harrison leave Leeds?

Another factor to take into consideration here is how it impacts the players and the possibility of them leaving Elland Road this summer.

Adams would be a huge player for the club, as he proved himself to be a good Premier League player last season, and keeping him would be a major statement of intent. Similarly, Harrison has been consistent over the years, and whilst Leeds are well-stocked for wide players at the moment, having him in the Championship would be great news for Farke.

It’s hard to envisage a club moving for either player right now due to their injuries, so it’s one that could drag on to nearer the deadline.

If Leeds can convince the players to stay until January, where they would hope to be in the mix for promotion, there’s every chance they will remain at Elland Road for the full campaign. So, whilst it’s never good to have players out injured, this may not be the worst thing for Leeds in the bigger picture.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

However, it will impact what they have to do, particularly with Adams. He is going to have missed a lot of football, so it’s tough to ask him to come back and hit the ground running. With a lack of midfield options, that’s an area they will surely address in the coming weeks.

With Harrison, there’s less pressure to enter the market. Leeds have Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra and Dan James, along with others, so it’s an area that is packed with both depth and quality right now.