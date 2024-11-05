Leeds United face Millwall at the Den on Wednesday night in a test which will be very different to most other Championship fixtures for Daniel Farke's side.

Not least because of the fact Millwall average the lowest possession percentage in the division, with Leeds the second highest, per FotMob. Neil Harris' side are also fiercely competitive, aggressive, and will bring a level of physicality beyond what Leeds have played thus far.

In terms of tackles, interceptions, fouls, and yellow cards, Millwall are one of the most physically robust teams. However, many of their defenders and midfielders are the wrong side of 30, and/or lack the athleticism and speed to cope with certain types of player in this league.

Jake Cooper is an example of that, albeit Japhet Tanganga brings a different skill-set and much-needed elements of pace to their back line. That being said, Leeds are full of confidence as they head down to London. Farke's men are unbeaten in eight matches and will relish the battle against a side, even one who recently defeated Burnley.

There is little separating the top six as things stand, and Leeds will be hoping that they can start gaining momentum in the promotion charge heading into the coming months, where their fixture list following the Millwall clash is far kinder on paper than most other teams in the mix.

The early signs are promising in terms of both results and overall performances, although the defensive solidity of both sides could be the determining factor on Wednesday in a fixture which represents one of the toughest tests for both Harris and Farke.

Daniel Farke should make attacking tweak against Millwall

While midfield and defensive depth is in short supply for Leeds and Farke, their attacking options look to be getting back to optimum levels once more, and that could be the one individual moment of brilliance required to become the match-winner, be that from the bench or with the starting players on the night.

Leeds find themselves in a difficult position with their strikers heading into this game, and it's unclear who will be the number-nine in the long-run over the course of the season. The spot is up for grabs, but Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph have not harmed their chances after impressive moments in the campaign.

Joseph played a minor role in Leeds' promotion push last season, coming off the bench on 20 occasions, but he has grown in importance so far this campaign. The Spaniard has already earned eight starts, as well as a further five appearances as a substitute, contributing two goals and three assists.

Piroe has started just six of the Whites’ first 13 league games of the new campaign, coming off the bench on a further seven occasions. However, he has started in all the team’s last five games now, earning his place back in the side, scoring and assisting three times in that time which includes another during the 3-0 win over Plymouth Argyle recently.

To most Leeds fans' minds, Joseph has shown himself to be a more dynamic option in the attack, particularly when compared to Piroe. While the Dutchman is undoubtedly the best finisher at the club, his contributions outside the box are limited. Joseph’s all-round play makes him a better fit for Farke’s system, especially in key moments when Leeds need more than just a poacher.

One of Joseph’s key strengths is his hold-up and link-up play. He consistently uses his body well to shield the ball and bring his teammates into the game, making him an excellent outlet. His awareness and movement allow him to knit together Leeds' attacking moves, helping to maintain possession in advanced areas and keep pressure on the opposition.

This aspect of his game is crucial in ensuring Leeds can build from the front and sustain attacks, something that Piroe, for all his goal-scoring prowess, struggles to replicate. Joseph’s ability to run the channels and stretch defences is another standout feature of his play. His mobility allows him to pin opposition defenders back, creating space for Leeds’ creative players to operate in the pockets behind him.

Given Millwall's deficiencies in that respect, as well as their more physically demanding style, it makes sense to reintroduce Joseph here after a few games of resting him from the starting line-up. Joseph’s relentless running forces mistakes and puts pressure on opposition backlines for high turnovers as well, enabling Leeds to capitalise on those moments.

This athleticism is a major reason why he is such a valuable asset in Farke's setup. In contrast, Piroe, while clinical in front of goal, is often a hindrance when Leeds don’t have possession. His lack of intensity and athleticism out of possession is noticeable, with his agility and speed leaving much to be desired.

Piroe offers little in terms of pressing or winning the ball back. Joseph, on the other hand, is far more active in harrying defenders and leading the press, which fits better with the high-energy style Leeds aim to implement, and is the way to go against the Lions in order to run them ragged and pull their less mobile defenders around.

Starting Joel Piroe over Mateo Joseph against Millwall would be a mistake

The likes of Cooper and Tanganga would be able to bully Piroe both aerially and on the deck, while that is not as true of Joseph if he is able to run beyond or drift out into wide areas. Piroe's lack of mobility would not allow for that and the ball is likely to be constantly turned over.

While Piroe’s finishing ability cannot be questioned, Leeds often need more than just goals from their strikers. Joseph’s all-round game, especially his physicality, link-up play, and ability to work the channels, make him the obvious option in attack for these types of games.

Plymouth at Elland Road was a fixture that suited Piroe well, but despite scoring, the inverse is now true of Millwall. Joseph's contribution to the team is greater when it comes to both phases of play, whereas Piroe’s lack of involvement outside the box and his defensive weaknesses can at times limit Leeds' effectiveness.

Joel Piroe's career stats in English football - as per Transfermarkt (all comps) Season Team Appearances Goals Assists 2024/25 Leeds United 14 5 2 2023/24 Leeds United/ Swansea City 53 16 3 2022/23 Swansea City 45 20 2 2021/22 Swansea City 47 24 6

Piroe is a terrific goalscorer at this level, but there are question marks surrounding his all-round game for the remainder of this season as a leading striker at the spearhead of the attack, especially without the right player profiles and intensity around him.

Joseph has showcased his quality as an all-round striker in flashes last season, especially in that FA Cup game at Stamford Bridge, but appears even more physically robust and stronger than 2023/24. Joseph suits this fixture far more when operating as a lone focal point up front, as he has the skill-set for holding the ball up and leading the line.

In terms of the centre-forward pecking order and even over the idea of getting both in the team at different points in the season, be that together or separately, there is a debate to be had. Competition for places is rarely ever a bad thing for a club, but the right player must be utilised for the right match scenario when necessary.

Leeds have to expose Millwall's lack of athleticism with players like Joseph, Brenden Aaronson, Willy Gnonto, and Dan James as the main attacking pieces. Tanganga is the one and only player who will compete with those types of forward, but he can't manage them all at once, and Joseph's ability to pin him will no-doubt open up spaces and opportunities for his fellow attackers, which is where Piroe will not be as successful.

The Spanish youth international is still raw, admittedly, and that's surely a key reason why Farke didn't hand him one league start last season - rightly or wrongly - but he's only going to get to the level that the Leeds boss desires by playing consistently and toughening up in games such as a battle in the heart of the Lion's Den.