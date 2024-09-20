Daniel Farke has come to the defence of Mateo Joseph ahead of Leeds United’s clash against Cardiff City this weekend.

The Spaniard has started all five league games for the Whites so far this season, and has contributed one goal and two assists.

However, the forward has come under pressure following a number of high-profile misses in front of goal.

This includes a one-on-one chance in the very early stages of United's 1-0 loss to Burnley last weekend, dragging his shot wide of the post when the scoreline was still level.

Joseph made no starts in the Championship last year from his 20 appearances, but has stepped up to become an important part of Farke’s first team plans this year as the leading man in attack.

Mateo Joseph - Leeds United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 3 (0) 0 2023-24 20 (0) 1 (0) 2024-25* 5 1 (2) *As of September 20th

Leeds United: Daniel Farke leaps to Mateo Joseph's defence

Farke has urged supporters to take it easy on the 20-year-old, suggesting too much pressure is being applied to him already.

While he admitted that he should’ve done better with the chances he’s had, the German manager has praised Joseph’s work rate and general performance level.

“Before he even played a game and scored his first goal in the Championship, people were saying he’s the new Erling Haaland and could be the next £40m player,” Farke said on Joseph, via the club’s official Twitter account.

“I say ‘listen, calm down’. Right now, after five games, he’s missed two or three 100 per cent chances and everyone thinks he’s not scoring enough goals.

“Relax. He’s a really good player.

“He’s working his socks off, a young lad who was also there with a good performance (against Burnley) with a good workload.

“He missed his 100 per cent chance and should have done better.”

Joseph initially signed for Leeds from Spanish side Espanyol in 2022, and had been a minor part of the first-team squad prior to this season, where he is now learning on the job for a club that are expected to be in the automatic promotion mix in the Championship.

Leeds United's Championship position

Farke will be hoping that Joseph will be able to get back to goal-scoring ways on Saturday afternoon when his team travel to face Cardiff.

He bagged his first league goal of the season in the team’s 2-0 win over Hull City just before the international break.

The youngster also added a couple of assists in the 2-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the campaign.

Leeds currently sit ninth in the Championship table, with eight points from a possible 15, having won twice, lost once and drawn twice.

Mateo Joseph will improve with plenty of Leeds United experience

Joseph has performed well generally, even if his efforts in front of goal have been left wanting.

The work he put in to earn that one-on-one chance against Burnley was entirely his own doing, and the opportunity doesn’t come if he doesn’t win the ball off Maxime Esteve, which is promising.

The more he plays the better he will get, so it should be seen as a promising sign that he is already performing well.

Some patience may be needed, but if Leeds can keep giving him chances then the goals will surely come eventually, although it does mean other attacking players may need to step up in the short-term to provide a stronger goal-scoring threat.