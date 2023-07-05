Marcos Abad is expected to leave Leeds United this summer following Daniel Farke's appointment as the club's new First Team Manager.

Leeds have moved to appoint Farke on a long-term contract at Elland Road, with his arrival on a deal until the end of the 2026/27 season confirmed yesterday.

He will lead the club into their first EFL season since 2019/20, following relegation from the Premier League last year. Farke is a two-time Championship champion from his time at Norwich City and arrives with a coaching set-up of Eddie Riemer, Christopher John and Chris Domogalla.

That opens the door for Abad to leave Elland Road, according to The Athletic.

Who is Marcos Abad?

Abad has been Leeds' goalkeeping coach since 2017 and has just concluded his sixth year at Elland Road.

The Athletic note how Abad arrived as "a recommendation of former director of football Victor Orta" before the 2017/18 season, which was the first under the watch of Andrea Radrizzani, Angus Kinnear and Orta - Radrizzani is on his way out of the club at 49ers Enterprises take over, whilst Orta has already left Leeds earlier in 2023.

The Spaniard has also featured at Alcoyano, Elche and Middlesbrough as a goalkeeping coach.

It's claimed by The Athletic that the 37-year-old is "expected to leave the club" as Leeds move into a new era at board level and also with Farke.

What is Leeds' current goalkeeper situation?

A new goalkeeping coach will likely be installed after Abad's exit, but the pool of players he will be working with has a question mark over it.

Illan Meslier is expected to be on the move this summer, with The Athletic previously reporting that Leeds are "planning for the Championship with the assumption that somebody intends to take him" off their hands.

Joel Robles, who finished last season as Leeds' No.1 under Sam Allardyce following Meslier's dip in form, hasn't had his contract renewed by the club. He has, though, been invited back for pre-season training with the view of earning a new deal.

Kristoffer Klaesson is another goalkeeper on Leeds' books. The 22-year-old has made one senior appearance for the club, off the bench in a 3-2 win at Wolves when Meslier picked up an injury during the 2021/22 season.

Leeds' return for pre-season

Leeds' first pool of players returned for pre-season testing at Leeds Beckett University on Monday morning.

Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood, Georginio Rutter, Darko Gyabi and Archie Gray were amongst those captured on camera in attendance. A question mark, obviously, still remains over a number of players and their futures at Elland Road.

Farke's appointment was confirmed on Tuesday night, with the 46-year-old expected to take his first training session today (Wednesday) as Leeds ramp up preparations for a pre-season schedule that sees them face Manchester United, Monaco and Hearts.

The Championship season begins for Leeds on August 6th when they welcome Cardiff City to Elland Road for a 2:30pm kick-off.