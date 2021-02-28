Daniel Farke addresses Pep Guardiola’s comments on Norwich City

Norwich City are flying high at the top of the Championship, and with teams in behind them faltering, they look primed to confirm an immediate return to the Premier League.

That is unless they have a spectacular collapse, but five league wins in a row have helped them stretch their lead at the top of the league to seven points, the latest win coming in a 2-0 defeat of lowly Wycombe Wanderers.

Amid their fantastic run in the Championship right now, it seems that the Canaries have gained a new fan in the form of Pep Guardiola.

The Manchester City manager admitted that Norwich are one of the few teams he likes to watch play when they are on the television and when he has time to relax, also revealing he has a good relationship with manager Daniel Farke.

It came as a surprise to fans, but it doesn’t look like a shock to the German, who told all about his friendship with the Premier League-winning Spaniard following Norwich’s victory over Wycombe.

“I know it was meant as a compliment. I don’t speak in public about this but I have a really good relationship with Pep,” Farke admitted, per the Pink’un.

“We talk a lot. We are close friends. I know he follows what we are doing and is always asking, ‘what are you doing with your Norwich team’ so I know he is a fan of us.

“There is worse comments than if one of the best coaches in the world says he likes to watch our football. He loves to follow our football club.

“Hopefully he enjoyed the game today with a little cake on the sofa because they had a great win on Saturday.”

The Verdict

It’s lovely to see two managers getting along so publicly, and it’s quite intriguing to think about a manager so revolutionary and world class like Guardiola sitting down and watching a game like Wycombe against Norwich on a Sunday afternoon.

If he didn’t have so many good options at right-back, Pep might have been scouting Max Aarons, but when you think about it, it does make sense as to why the Spaniard likes Norwich so much.

They play a similar passing and high-intensity style as City do – and it’s a style that saw the Canaries defeat the Premier League leaders last season – and at this rate, it looks like the two friends will be facing each other again in the 2021/22 campaign.