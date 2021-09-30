Daniel Bentley reacts to big personal moment for him at Bristol City

Daniel Bentley reached 100 appearances for Bristol City in the Robins’ 1-0 loss to Millwall on Wednesday evening.

The goalkeeper, who arrived from Brentford in 2019, took to Instagram to show his appreciation despite the defeat in South London.

He wrote: “Proud to have played 100 games for Bristol City. Not the result we wanted last night but focus moves to Saturday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Bentley (@dan_bentley1)

Jed Wallace’s second half penalty was the difference between the two teams as the Lions claimed just their second league win of the campaign.

It has been an up and down couple of seasons at Ashton Gate for Bentley with the Robins falling away from the play-offs and changing manager in both of the campaigns since his arrival.

The 28-year-old has been one of the key constants through all the off the pitch rumblings and has taken the armband this term.

The Robins travel to newly promoted Peterborough United at the weekend hoping to close the gap between themselves and the play-off places, City have been more comfortable on the road than at home under Nigel Pearson and their trip to face the Posh presents a good opportunity to get back to winning ways.

23 questions about some of Bristol City’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 Where is Joe Bryan currently playing his football? QPR Brentford Fulham Arsenal

The Verdict

Bentley is fast becoming one of the most experienced Championship goalkeepers with 219 second tier appearances at the age of 28.

It was always going to be a difficult step up from Southend United, where he began his Football League journey, but Bentley has established himself as part of the furniture in recent years.

Bristol City have a talented squad and are looking to build under Pearson with top six aspirations, the calmness and leadership that Bentley provides between the sticks will be a key cog to achieving that in the coming years.