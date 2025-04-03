Sheffield United may end up looking at fellow promotion challengers Sunderland as they plot defensive improvements ahead of a prospective Premier League season.

According to Football League World's exclusive sources, Chris Wilder's side want to bring in Northern Ireland international Dan Ballard if they were to be promoted at the end of the season.

Various injuries have limited the 25-year-old this season, but Ballard's performances last season led Sunderland to offer him a new contract this past summer - with his current deal now expiring at the end of the 2027/28 season.

With that deal, Ballard shot up the wage chart among the Sunderland squad, but if Premier League football calls for the commanding centre-back this summer, the Black Cats may have a struggle to keep him from leaving for Bramall Lane.

£25k-a-week Ballard is one of Sunderland's highest-paid stars

According to Capology, Dan Ballard earns £25k per week at Sunderland under his new contract, which is a £10k weekly increase from his previous contract.

Whilst this is an estimation, this means that Ballard earns the most out of any player who is at Sunderland permanently, with loanees Enzo Le Fee and Chris Mepham the only two who bring in a higher weekly wage.

Ballard is clearly highly rated at the Stadium of Light. However, with the defender having now missed more Championship games than he's played this season due to a variety of injury setbacks, perhaps offloading the Northern Ireland international this summer may be a smart decision if the price is right.

Dan Ballard's injury history this season, per Transfermarkt Date Injury Number of Championship games missed Aug '24 Knee injury 2 Sep - Nov '24 Ankle injury 7 Dec '24 - Jan '25 Muscle injury 4 Feb - Present Hamstring Injury 5

Especially if Sunderland were to attempt to bring in Chris Mepham permanently this coming summer, who has started over 15 more league games than Ballard this season and has been a main fixture of a side who have kept 15 clean sheets this season.

Dan Ballard's wage is similar to the defenders at Sheffield United

According to Capology, Sheffield United employ 10 different players on at least £25k per week, so paying Dan Ballard a wage similar to that of his current contract won't be an issue.

Two of those ten include current starting centre-backs Jack Robinson and Anel Ahmedhodzic and with loanee Rob Holding earning an estimated £30k per week as well, it further shows that Sheffield United are fine handing out expensive contracts to defenders.

So, Sheffield United should have what it takes monetarily to bring in Dan Ballard if they do earn Premier League promotion this season, but how much would they be willing to pay for his services?

With Ballard still under contract for a further three seasons after 2024/25 ends, you'd expect Sunderland to be looking to take advantage of Sheffield United's Premier League status and demand a fee in a similar region to Tommy Watson, who they recently sold to Brighton for £10 million.

And, with the 25-year-old yet to play in the Premier League in his career, Chris Wilder will be wary not to overpay in the centre-back department for someone who isn't as proven at the top level.