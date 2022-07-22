Daniel Ballard starts: The strongest Sunderland XI Alex Neil can field as Coventry clash looms

Sunderland will be hoping to make a strong start to the 2022/23 campaign as they prepare for their Championship return.

The Black Cats managed to win promotion back to the second tier at their fourth time of asking last time out and will be eager to kick on in the Championship with the new campaign fast approaching.

Alex Neil did an excellent job guiding Sunderland to promotion with the former Norwich City and Preston North End manager arriving at The Stadium of Light at a point where things could have really gone downhill.

Recapturing a winning mentality and tactically setting the Black Cats up very well, Neil managed to swiftly win the hearts of the Sunderland fans, with confidence set to be high for the Championship.

Whilst we wait and see how the rest of the summer plays out for the Wearsiders, and how the new season begins, here, we take a look at how Sunderland could line up for the first game of the new campaign – a home fixture to Coventry City a week on Sunday…

Pre-season thus far has provided some indicators as to who might start on the opening day, with Saturday’s clash with Dundee United rather telling.

Anthony Patterson should be handed a start on the opening day, with the 22-year-old enjoying an excellent second half of the campaign last time around.

Trai Hume has shown some exciting signs during pre-season and could be tasked with opening day duties in the Championship, whilst Dennis Cirkin seems a more obvious choice on the other side.

Aji Alese looks like an exciting prospect, but it is likely that fellow new signing Daniel Ballard who will partner Bailey Wright when Coventry visit a week on Sunday.

It is difficult to leave Luke O’Nien out of the team but Dan Neil and Corry Evans could play deep in midfield on the opening day, with the pair striking a good partnership.

It seems bizarre that the front four forward options were in League One last season, with Patrick Roberts, Alex Pritchard and Jack Clarke are the likely candidates for the three more attacking roles behind Ross Stewart.