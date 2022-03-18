Daniel Ballard makes admission about his future ahead of Millwall’s clash with Stoke

Millwall defender Daniel Ballard has admitted that he would be keen to feature for the club in another loan spell next season if they manage to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

The Lions have experienced an upturn in form since the turn of the year and are now legitimate contenders for a play-off place in the Championship.

Currently on an eight-game unbeaten run in second-tier, Millwall will be confident in their ability to secure a positive result in their showdown with Stoke City this weekend.

Having featured in his side’s last five league games, Ballard could be in line to make his 27th appearance for the club in tomorrow’s clash.

Since joining Millwall on loan from Arsenal last year, the defender has managed to make strides in terms of his development under the guidance of Gary Rowett.

By delivering the goods on a consistent basis between now and the end of the campaign, Ballard could potentially play a key role in his side’s push for a top-six finish.

Ahead of Millwall’s meeting with Stoke, the defender has offered an honest assessment about his future.

Speaking to News At Den, Ballard said: “I’m sure it’s something that will be discussed after the end of this season.

“I have to see what the loan manager says and what they feel is best for me.

“At the moment I’m fully focussed on helping Millwall finish as high up the table as possible.

“I’m really enjoying my time here.

“It’s a brilliant group of lads, the spirit in the dressing room is great.”

Quiz: Are these 19 Millwall facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Millwall beat QPR on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 season Genuine Fake

Asked about whether moving back to Millwall on a temporary basis next season with the club in the Premier League would be an ideal scenario for him, Ballard added: “That would be brilliant, yeah.”

The Verdict

There is no reason why Millwall cannot go on to seal a place in the top-six and give themselves the opportunity to achieve promotion via a trip to Wembley Stadium as they have already produced a host of impressive performances this season.

Ballard could play a significant role for his side during the remainder of the campaign if he is able to maintain his fitness.

Currently averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.92 in the Championship, the defender will unquestionably back himself to deliver the goods on a consistent basis between now and May.

Considering that Arsenal have the likes of Ben White, Gabriel and Rob Holding at their disposal, it could be argued that another temporary move for Ballard to Millwall next season could be exactly what he needs at this stage of his career as he is unlikely to challenge for a spot in his parent-club’s starting eleven when he returns to the Emirates Stadium.