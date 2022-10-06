Daniel Ballard issues update on his current situation at Sunderland

Daniel Ballard has claimed that he welcomes competition for places at Sunderland with open arms.

The defender is currently out of action having suffered a fractured foot in August’s 2-2 draw with QPR.

He is not set to return to action for the Black Cats until the winter months, potentially even as far back as after the World Cup concludes.

However, he has been keeping tabs on Tony Mowbray’s side during his lay-off and is pleased to see how well the team has performed in his absence.

Luke O’Nien, in particular, has stepped up to take his place in the team, with Aji Alese also performing well with Dennis Cirkin similarly suffering from injury issues.

The centre-back was speaking about his recovery to full fitness, when he revealed his mindset on the current competition for places at the Stadium of Light.

“[Recovery’s] going really well,” said Ballard, via The Northern Echo.

“Of course it is really frustrating and it is quite a long injury.

“It takes a long time to heal but everything is going to plan and I’m looking forward to getting back out there.

“I’ve loved every minute apart from the injury of course.

“It was good that I got them first few games. It showed me what an amazing club it is.

“Playing in front of 40,000 was something that I’ve never done before so I am happy that I’ve done that and it gives me the motivation to get back as quick as possible.

“We have got an extremely talented squad. It’s really good healthy competition and there are players in there that I can learn from, they can learn from me.

“We got a good team atmosphere there.

“It is an extremely young squad. I might have a few extra games compared to some of them and I’ll try to help them just like the more experienced boys will help me.

“I feel confident, I’ve got a few games under my belt and I’m just looking forward to getting back to show people what I can do.”

The 23-year old arrived at Sunderland during the summer, signing from Arsenal on a permanent basis.

He previously spent time in the Championship while on loan with Millwall last season, but has settled at the Stadium of Light, where he started the opening three league games of the campaign before getting injured.

The Verdict

Ballard’s injury has seen him miss a lot of games already, and we’ll be halfway through the term by Christmastime if that is when he is targeting a return.

That has seen him miss the arrival of Mowbray as manager.

Sunderland have been really suffering from an injury crisis in recent weeks, but that the defensive deputies have stepped up has helped the team continue picking up points, earning consecutive clean sheets this week.

The performances of O’Nien and Alese should inspire Ballard to come back to his absolute best when he returns to full fitness in the winter in order to keep his place in the starting lineup.