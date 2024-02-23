Highlights Everton eye Sunderland's Dan Ballard for summer transfer.

Ballard's impressive stats draw Premier League interest.

A potential eight-figure fee for Ballard could bring good returns for Sunderland, with Everton potentially looking to replace Jarrad Branthwaite.

Everton have identified Sunderland’s Daniel Ballard as a potential summer transfer target.

According to Football Transfers, the Toffees are keeping tabs on the centre-back ahead of the market reopening at the end of the season.

Ballard has been a key figure for the Black Cats since joining the club in the summer of 2022 from Arsenal.

He previously spent time on loan at Millwall before joining the Wearside outfit upon their promotion to the Championship.

The 24-year-old has featured 32 times in the league for Sunderland so far this season, with the team competing for a play-off place.

Dan Ballard transfer latest

It has been reported that Everton have turned their attention to Ballard amid interest in Jarrad Branthwaite.

The centre-back is attracting interest from multiple Premier League sides, including Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Scouts have been tracking Ballard’s performances since the end of the previous campaign, and could now be preparing to make their interest more concrete.

The future of Branthwaite has yet to be decided, but Ballard has already been identified as a potential replacement for the 21-year-old.

It could be a busy summer ahead for the Wearside club, with Jack Clarke also attracting transfer attention ahead of the summer.

Daniel Ballard defensive stats - per Fbref.com Per 90 Percentile Ranking (vs. centre-backs) Tackles 1.39 53 Interceptions 1.00 28 Blocks 1.36 69 Clearances 4.40 63 Aerials Won 2.99 79

Losing both players would be a big blow to their first team squad, but could net the club big transfer sums which can be reinvested back into improving the side.

It has been claimed that Ballard’s asking price has been set at €23 million (£19.6 million).

Everton are currently embroiled in a relegation battle, having been docked 10 points by the Premier League for breaches of their financial rules.

Sean Dyche’s side could face a further points deduction following confirmation of a second charge for breaking the profit and sustainability rules.

This could have an impact on any potential transfer for Ballard, especially if they are in the Championship next season.

Sunderland league position

Sunderland, meanwhile, are aiming to be back in the Premier League for next year, but recent form has seen them fall behind their rivals in the battle for a top six finish.

The gap to sixth place Hull City is seven points with 13 games remaining.

Defeats to Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City in their last two games led to the departure of Michael Beale as head coach.

Mike Dodds has been placed in charge of the first team squad until the end of the campaign.

A £20m fee for Ballard would be good business

Ballard was signed for a reported fee of £2 million from Arsenal in 2022, so if they can earn up to £20 million then that would be a great bit of business.

While his departure would be a blow, this is the model that Sunderland have built their transfer strategy on in recent years.

Gaining promotion might not even be enough to keep him if they get an offer of that size, as it would be valuable money they can reinvest into the team.

Ballard has been a standout performer for the Black Cats, so it comes as no surprise that the Northern Ireland international is attracting Premier League interest ahead of this summer.