Daniel Bachmann sends message to Watford supporters after 2-1 win at Cardiff City

Watford made it three wins on the bounce and climbed to sixth in the Championship table with a 2-1 win at Cardiff City on Wednesday evening.

The Hornets trailed early as Cedric Kipre headed the Bluebirds in front, but Francisco Sierralta cancelled out the opener in the closing exchanges of the first half with Ismaila Sarr going on to net the winner just before the hour mark.

Slaven Bilic is slowly winning over the supporter base at Watford and having taken West Ham United into the Europa League in the not too distant past, the experienced manager is beginning to look like a very shrewd appointment from Gino Pozzo, as far as promotion back to the Premier League is concerned.

Daniel Bachmann took to Twitter to reflect on an important win.

He wrote: “Let’s gooo!

“Next 3 points.

“Great team spirit, travelling support different class again, such a difficult place to get to!

“Really appreciate it!!”

The Hornets have grinded out two one-goal victories since their demolition of Luton Town, the kind of results and performances that were not coming previously, they flattered to deceive for a period of time in 2020/21 before getting it together to seal automatic promotion, while no other side looks as convincing as Burnley at the top end, a repeat cannot be ruled out.

The Verdict

Bachmann will continue to be a crucial player for Watford as the season progresses, they have the attacking flair and quality to breach any defence in the division, and therefore if they can keep their own rearguard solid then they will win more games than they do not.

Welcoming Joao Pedro back into the side in the last few weeks has been a huge factor in their upturn in form and it is not unrealistic to say that they could climb into the top two before the World Cup.

Hosting Coventry City and Reading before a trip to Bristol City provides an opportunity to pick up at least two more wins ahead of the break, which would put them in a very strong position when the Championship resumes.