Daniel Bachmann reveals the ‘top class’ Rangers man that has Watford players talking

Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann has revealed that “top class” Rangers shot-stopper Allan McGregor has caused a stir at the Championship club after his heroic save in the Europa League.

The 39-year-old pulled off a brilliant sprawling save to deny Sparta Prague in their European knockout tie earlier this month.

Despite nearing 40, McGregor has been a key player for Steven Gerrard’s side this season and helped them end their wait for an SPFL title.

His stop in the Europa League earned him comparisons to English great Gordon Banks and it seems there were a fair few impressed by it at Vicarage Road as well.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Bachmann revealed that McGregor’s save had caused a stir among some of his teammates.

He said: “I saw McGregor’s save and it was unbelievable.

“The day after that game myself, Ben Foster and all the goalkeepers at Watford were talking about it at training and were all agreed it was just absolutely incredible. One of the best you will see.

“As a goalkeeper you know how hard that save is. You see some top saves that you know aren’t quite as difficult as they look.

“But that one – with the pace on the ball and the bounce and everything about it – you just know how hard it is.

“McGregor has obviously looked after himself so it doesn’t matter what age you are. If you are top class then you are top class.”

Bachmann is having an impressive season of his own at Watford, having taken full advantage of the opportunity handed to him by Ben Foster’s injury.

The 26-year-old, who could face Scotland for his native Austria tomorrow, has been excellent since he came into the Hornets side in January – keeping nine clean sheets and conceding just nine goals in 16 appearances.

The keeper’s performances have helped Watford regain their place in the automatic promotion spots ahead of the international break.

The Verdict

McGregor’s save for Rangers was sensational and it’s no surprise to hear that it proved a talking point among the goalkeepers at Watford.

The 39-year-old is showing that class is permanent and is an example that Foster may want to emulate at Vicarage Road.

He’ll have to win back the number one jersey from Bachmann first, however, with the Austrian producing some fantastic recent displays.

The Gers could be looking for a new keeper soon, is that a role that could interest either of the Watford duo? Only time will tell.