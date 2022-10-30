Daniel Bachmann offers verdict on Watford following victory v Wigan Athletic

Despite a massive 4-0 win in his first game in charge, Slaven Bilic’s time at Watford so far hasn’t been as consistent as he may have hoped.

In the six games the Hornets have played since, they have picked up three wins and three losses.

However, a 1-0 win against Wigan Athletic at the weekend means it’s now two wins in a row for Watford and that’s seen them move up to seventh in the table, two points from the play-offs.

Next up Watford travel to Cardiff City with three games to follow before the break for the World Cup.

Goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, who picked up his sixth clean sheet of the season yesterday, has stressed the importance of his side keeping their standards high and starting a run now as he told the club’s Official Media: “I thought we played really well, and deserved the win. In the first half there were some really good combinations, and Isma [Ismaïla Sarr] had a particularly good chance that their goalie did well to keep out.

“We know that in this league we’re always going to have moments to defend, but I thought overall we stayed patient and controlled the game. Last week was great, but we know we’re not going to win every match 4-0, and these are the sorts of results that get you promoted.

“We know we need to keep this momentum up and pick up as many points to leave us in a strong position before the World Cup. That’s the challenge, and we’re all excited to try and keep this good little run going.

“I think we saw how important the squad is as a whole today. The players that came on are the ones who won us the game in some respects – with that great run by Samuel and then Yáser getting the assist – so we know we have many weapons at our disposal that should only get better as our injuries improve.”

“We’re a good, tight-knit group, and we know everyone has a part to play in a 46-game season. We know we’ve had trouble with injuries, but getting back-to-back wins and clean sheets is important, and we have to back that up now.”

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Watford players play for now?

1 of 24 Troy Deeney Luton Town Aston Villa West Bromwich Albion Birmingham City

The Verdict:

Watford do finally seem to be on the up which they will be glad about given they have not had the start to the season they would have hoped for.

With two wins in a row now and some games against sides lower in the division coming up, the Hornets do have a chance to go on a run and get themselves into a good position for the World Cup break.

However, it’s all about getting the results now. We know they are a side with talent and on paper these games are ones where they can get results but Watford need to make sure they build on the momentum and put in some good performances to get the results they want.