Daniel Bachmann issues Watford message following Reading FC victory

Watford made it four wins from five in the Championship last night defeating Reading 2-0 at Vicarage Road.

Under the lights in WD18, Brazilian forward Joao Pedro gave the Hornets a 15th minute lead from the penalty spot before scoring a second late on to seal all three points for the Hornets.

Another pleasing aspect of the performance was the clean sheet achieved – the club’s third in their last five matches.

Goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann was keen to point out the shutout when posting his reaction to the match on social media this morning, and also called for one final push from his teammates ahead of their final league match before the Championship pauses for the World Cup.

Posting on Instagram, the Austrian shot-stopper wrote: “+3 and clean sheet in the last home game before the break 💪🏼.”

“Very professional performance, one last push this weekend! See you Saturday 🐝😍.”

Following the clean sheet and three points, Watford moved into the play-off positions, and now sit 5th in the Championship standings.

The Hornets travel away from home to face Bristol City this Saturday.

With the Robins having not won in their last four, it seemingly represents Slaven Bilic and his side with a fantastic opportunity to take all three points and make it five wins from six – potentially closing the gap on the automatic promotion places even further.

Second placed Blackburn Rovers are currently four points clear of the Hornets.

Whilst it was far from the ideal performance, Watford will have taken last night’s performance and result all night long.

The Hornets have plenty of injuries and suspensions to deal with, and had multiple players not playing in what would be considered their natural positions.

Ken Sema at left-back for example, and Dan Gosling at right-back.

The fact the Hornets kept a clean sheet when you consider that is even more impressive.

As Daniel Bachmann called for, the Hornets need one last push this weekend, which should see them go into the World Cup break with plenty of momentum for the second half of the campaign.