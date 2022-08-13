Daniel Bachmann issues Watford message after win vs Burnley

Watford got back to winning ways when they beat Burnley 1-0 at Vicarage Road last night.

Tom Cleverley’s 47th minute strike in injury time in the first half was the difference on the night, but the Hornets have their goalkeeper to thank for that being the case.

Daniel Bachmann was once again forced into making plenty of saves, as he was away at West Brom on Monday night, and in the end, the Austrian was a key reason that Rob Edwards’ side were able to hold on to all three points.

This comes after it was expected Bachmann would leave the club this summer after the arrival of Maduka Okoye, who many assumed would be first choice.

Bachmann was given the nod by Edwards, though, and he has certainly repaid his faith in him so far.

Speaking after the match, Bachmann issued the following message.

“Big 3 points and another clean sheet last night💪🏼,” the shot-stopper posted on Instagram.

“With you behind us pushing us on we got an extra step in the end even with 10 men and we hung in there! Thank you!

“See you Tuesday 🐝😍.”

Watford next face Birmingham City away from home on Tuesday night.

The Verdict

Another brilliant performance from Daniel Bachmann last night.

He has arguably earned the Hornets plenty of points in the last two matches and has certainly given Rob Edwards justification on his decision to hand him the number one role ahead of the Championship season.

Watford rode their luck at times, but at others, it was Bachmann and Bachmann only that was keeping them in the game.

As such, the Austrian looks set to firmly remain the number one shot-stopper at Vicarage Road this season.