Daniel Bachmann issues Watford message following QPR defeat

Daniel Bachmann has insisted it is only a matter of time before things click for Watford following their 3-2 home defeat to Queens Park Rangers at the weekend.

It was an action packed afternoon at Vicarage Road as the Hornets unbeaten run in the Championship came to an end.

Ilias Chair had given the visitors the lead in the 18th minute before Ken Sema found an equaliser just under ten minutes later.

Chris Willock then put the R’s back ahead ten minutes prior to half time, but within five minutes of the second half getting underway, the Hornets were level once again, this time through Joao Pedro.

Albert Adomah would go on to score the winner with twenty minutes left to play, but there was still time for the Hornets to find the net once again, although this time it was disallowed for offside.

After the match, Hornets skipper Dan Bachmann remained upbeat despite the result and performance, issuing the following message on social media over the weekend.

“Disappointed the unbeaten run has come to an end, especially at home but not much time to dwell on it we’ll react on Tuesday!” the Austrain posted on Instagram.

“Only a matter of time until it all clicks together 💪🏼💪🏼 thanks for your support as always, we can feel it 🙏🏼 see you in a couple days 🐝.”

Watford face Middlesbrough in Championship action on Tuesday night.

Kick-off at Vicarage Road is scheduled for 8PM UK time.

The Verdict

Daniel Bachmann has been nothing short of excellent this season.

The Austrian kept the club in matches when they were really up against it a few games ago and he can hold his head high despite the club’s recent dip in form.

His message is spot on, too.

Things should click eventually for this Watford team, with the players still getting used to the demands that Rob Edwards places upon them and indeed they do have no time to dwell on the result given how fast games come in the Championship.

Watford must simply go again against Boro on Tuesday night and hope for a much improved defensive display.