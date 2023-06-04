Defender Daniel Ayala was among the players to depart Blackburn Rovers at the end of their contracts this summer.

Rovers enjoyed an excellent season in the Championship this campaign, only missing out on the play-offs on goal difference in Jon Dahl Tomasson's first year in charge.

But they are facing a busy summer following a number of key departures, with Ayala, star striker Ben Brereton Diaz and Bradley Dack all leaving the club after the expiry of their contracts, while Dan Butterworth will also move on after spending last season on loan at Port Vale.

Daniel Ayala at Blackburn Rovers

Ayala arrived at Ewood Park from Middlesbrough in 2020 and although his time in Lancashire has been disrupted by injury, he has proven himself to be a solid and reliable performer when fit.

The Spaniard played an important role in Rovers' play-off push this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in 26 appearances in all competitions.

Ayala is a vastly experienced defender at Championship level and has won promotion from the division with Boro in 2016, so he is unlikely to have a shortage of suitors, but his wages could be a stumbling block for any potential employers.

What were Daniel Ayala's wages at Blackburn Rovers?

According to Capology, Ayala was Rovers' second-highest paid player in the 22/23 season, earning £15,000 per week and £780,000 per year.

The only player to earn more than Ayala is fellow centre-back Dominic Hyam, who is paid £16,923 per week and £800,000 per year after arriving from Coventry City for £2.5 million last summer.

Rovers' weekly wage bill is £166,077 per week and £8,636,000 per year, which may help to explain why Tomasson opted against renewing Ayala's contract this summer as he looks to free up wages to strengthen his squad this summer.

Ayala's injury record may also have played a part in the decision and the 32-year-old admitted that he would have liked to have played more during his time in Lancashire.

"It's a big moment, I have been very happy here for the last three years," Ayala told RoversTV. "I just got the news and part of me wanted to stay, it is a great club, great fans and staff.

"I know this is part of football and I just have to move on now. I have had very happy times and some down moments with a few injuries that didn't let me play as many games as I wanted.

"I think I have played enough, especially this year, where I have played well when I have been fit. I wish I could have played more really.

"Everyone needs a run of games, when you don't have that, it is difficult to get going. In the last year, I have had that, and you've seen what I could do."

After making just 58 appearances during a three-year stint at the club, it is difficult to say that Ayala has fully repaid Rovers' significant investment in him, but they have made consistent progress during that time and Ayala has evidently been a positive influence both on and off the pitch.