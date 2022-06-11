Daniel Ayala from Blackburn to Granada: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Blackburn Rovers defender Daniel Ayala is a summer transfer target for Spanish side Granada, reports from Spain, via The Lancashire Telegraph have revealed.

Defence looks set to be a position where Rovers could see some considerable turnover this summer, and this deal would only serve to add to that even more.

So how does the current situation look for a Ayala at Blackburn right now? And could a move to take him to Granada really happen?

In order to find out, we’ve taken a look at those big questions around this potential transfer, right here.

What do we know so far?

Having joined Blackburn on a free transfer following his departure from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2020, Ayala has had a tough time of things at Ewood Park so far.

The Spaniard has managed just 32 appearances in his two seasons for the club, and he is now into the final year of his contract with Rovers, so this could be their last chance to receive a fee for him.

A move to Granada would also reunite Ayala with his former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka, who is set to remain in charge of the club, despite their relegation from La Liga this season.

Ayala would not be the only centre back to leave Blackburn this summer. Jan Paul van Hecke has already returned to parent club Brighton after his loan spell, while captain Darragh Lenihan is reportedly set to join Middlesbrough on a free transfer with his contract expiring.

Is it likely to happen?

It would not be a huge surprise if Ayala was to move to Granada.

Given his contract situation, you get the feeling that Rovers may be open to selling Ayala while they have the chance to get some money for him, considering he has not really established himself as a key figure for them.

With a new manager also on his way to Ewood Park, it is possible that whoever takes over could be open to a sale, to create space in the squad to put his own mark on the side.

You also feel that Ayala himself could be open to a return to his home country, meaning this is a move that could work well for all concerned.