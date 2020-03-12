‘Dangerous’, ‘Time to leave’ – Many Charlton fans fume at chairman after report from Supporters’ Trust

The Charlton Athletic Supporters’ Trust (CAST) met with chairman Matt Southall yesterday to discuss the recent boardroom dispute and many fans of the South London club have been left fuming by their report.

Southall is in the midst of an ongoing dispute with majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer, which has spilled out onto social media.

Both parties have leveled some serious accusations in a situation that at this point seems irreconcilable.

CAST met with the club chairman yesterday to discuss the dispute and the future of the club.

According to the meeting report, Southall claimed that Nimer has made no funds available to the club to date and that several EFL deadlines have been missed over the proof of source and sufficiency of funds, which has led to a player registration embargo.

Additionally, he suggested that he was aware of other investors interested in the club should the current shareholder pull out.

He added that in its current financial state, the club could keep running until Christmas 2020.

CAST concluded that the situation is “extremely alarming” and suggested that they have little confidence that “Southall has sufficient time or resources to secure the future of the club”.

Their report has been met with anger by many Charlton fans, who took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

I don’t believe a word that comes out of his mouth! Or Nimer’s mouth! It’s all lies! I never thought I would say this but wish Roland was still our owner and I hated him so that’s saying something! — Sarah Saunders (@sjs75uk_sarah) March 11, 2020

The blokes either incredibly delusional or he is really that despicable to leave us in a situation where we’ll be fine UNTIL December 2020. It’s clear no one wants him near the club after this huge show of lack of respect for the club and fans. #RoCkThEvAlLeY — sean (@seanchllnr) March 12, 2020

Don’t believe a word that comes out of his mouth. No supporters will ever trust him again. — Andy (@andymoore85) March 11, 2020

Well done but after last 48hrs don’t believe a word from him….sorry but time to leave #cafc — Fabio (@fabionyc) March 11, 2020

So early Jan, he was aware of the transfer embargo but we as fans wasn’t made aware of this and he still went into Deadline Day with his “Super Duper Deal Phone” acting’s all Jim White V2. where’s the transparency #cafc — Ashley Acott (@AshleyAcott) March 12, 2020

How can he justify the cost of that apartment, how can he justify earning 5 times our best player in January, who are these investors – who would ever deal with this shark! Most upsetting is I don’t trust either of them there’s no good or bad here just bad. I want them both out! — smaclennan (@Maccn5) March 11, 2020

It’s is all rubbish. We don’t have money until Christmas. We have a number of players out of contract, we will need to replace them. We can’t offer better terms than the current wages because of the embargo and no one will join this mess. — Nick ONeil (@All_Thaid_Up) March 12, 2020

I was a big critic of Duchatelet because of his total disregard for the club & it’s fans. Southall & ESI are much more dangerous as the have put the very existence of the club at risk. @EFL fit & proper persons test has been shown to be totally inadequate in this case. #cafc — John Skinner (@johno59uk) March 12, 2020