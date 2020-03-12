Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

‘Dangerous’, ‘Time to leave’ – Many Charlton fans fume at chairman after report from Supporters’ Trust

Published

33 mins ago

on

The Charlton Athletic Supporters’ Trust (CAST) met with chairman Matt Southall yesterday to discuss the recent boardroom dispute and many fans of the South London club have been left fuming by their report. 

Southall is in the midst of an ongoing dispute with majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer, which has spilled out onto social media.

Both parties have leveled some serious accusations in a situation that at this point seems irreconcilable.

CAST met with the club chairman yesterday to discuss the dispute and the future of the club.

Should Matt Southall remain in his role as Chairman?

Yes

Yes

No

No

According to the meeting report, Southall claimed that Nimer has made no funds available to the club to date and that several EFL deadlines have been missed over the proof of source and sufficiency of funds, which has led to a player registration embargo.

Additionally, he suggested that he was aware of other investors interested in the club should the current shareholder pull out.

He added that in its current financial state, the club could keep running until Christmas 2020.

CAST concluded that the situation is “extremely alarming” and suggested that they have little confidence that “Southall has sufficient time or resources to secure the future of the club”.

Think you know Charlton? Take our quiz to test yourself!

1 of 15

Who did Francis Jeffers sign for after Charlton?

Their report has been met with anger by many Charlton fans, who took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Dangerous’, ‘Time to leave’ – Many Charlton fans fume at chairman after report from Supporters’ Trust

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: