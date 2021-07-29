Danel Sinani’s first words after sealing Huddersfield loan move

After going a long while without making a signing for the first team, Huddersfield Town have sprung back into life in the transfer market with the signing of Norwich City forward Danel Sinani.

The Terriers did most of their transfer business earlier on in the window, with the likes of Jordan Rhodes, Matty Pearson and Josh Ruffels being picked up on free transfers in May and June.

The focus since then has been for Carlos Corberan to see his team gel together, and they’ve needed to quickly as their 2021-22 season starts before most others with a Carabao Cup clash this Sunday against Sheffield Wednesday.

There’s always been scope to make more signings though and Huddersfield’s seventh for their senior squad has come in the form of Luxembourg international Sinani.

The 24-year-old signed for the Canaries in the summer of 2020 having been prolific for Dudelange in his native country, whilst also impressing in the UEFA Europa League, but he was loaned out almost immediately to Belgian side Waasland-Beveren.

Sinani’s campaign didn’t quite go to plan as he scored just three times in 18 outings and his side got relegated, but now he’s back on British soil and he’s looking to kick on with the Terriers, and there’s also the option to purchase him permanently if his temporary spell goes well.

Speaking on the move for the first time, Sinani said, per Huddersfield’s website: “I think it’s easy to come here.

“I think the club is a massive club with big ambitions and I’m glad to be here.

“I had a quick talk with Stuart Webber (Norwich City’s Sporting Director) about this club, he gave me positive feedback and he told me that I can improve like a player and that’s what I’m excited for and what I’m looking for.

“I’m excited to play with fans and to see the atmosphere around the Stadium and that’s why I’m also here.”

The Verdict

Sinani is somewhat of an unknown quantity on these shores having not appeared for Norwich yet, with last season being his first in a fully professional league during his loan stint in Belgium.

You can see why the Canaries decided to snap him up though because of his record in the 2019-20 campaign for Dudelange – he scored twice against a big Spanish side in Sevilla and overall in the Europa League he netted nine times in 11 outings.

There’s clearly a talent in there and now it depends on how Corberan decides to utilise him – Sinani is naturally an attacking midfielder but can play out wide or as a striker so his versatility could be a key asset for the Terriers in the upcoming campaign.