Danel Sinani starts: The predicted Norwich City XI to face Reading on Tuesday

Norwich City closed the gap to just one point at the top of the Championship with a 1-0 win at Blackpool on Saturday.

Sheffield United slipping up to draw at home to Birmingham City would have fuelled belief in Norfolk that the Canaries are not only capable of cementing their position in the automatic promotion places but can challenge for a third Championship title in as many seasons at the level.

Norwich travel to third placed Reading on Tuesday evening and will fall out of the top two in defeat, after Paul Ince’s men put Huddersfield Town to the sword to a 3-1 scoreline at the weekend.

The Royals have been the surprise package of the season so far in the second tier, and despite being outsiders they will relish the underdogs tag under the lights at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Here, we are predicting two changes from the side that took all three points at Bloomfield Road last time out…

Kieran Dowell replaces Aaron Ramsey, the Aston Villa loanee has made an excellent start to the season and does seem to be improving rapidly under Dean Smith, but the 19-year-old may well be someone who is rested in the quick turnaround, off the back of Saturday and England U20 action in the international break.

Danel Sinani replaces Onel Hernandez in the other alteration, the Cuban has looked at home off the flank so far this season and is a valued contributor in the side’s promotion push, but after a couple of seasons with varying fitness levels, Sinani is a good player to come in to manage minutes of the squad.