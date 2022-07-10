Danel Sinani speaks out on 2022/23 preparation at Norwich City

Two seasons into his Norwich City career, Danel Sinani is yet to make a competitive appearance for the first team after successful loan spells at Beveren and Huddersfield Town.

The 47-time Luxembourg international put in some very impressive displays for the Terriers last season and will be hoping to carry that into 2022/23 with the Canaries.

Sinani is a versatile forward and he chipped in with 12 goal contributions in all competitions for Huddersfield, as they went onto finish third last season.

The 25-year-old explained what he can offer the Canaries when he spoke to The Pink Un.

He said: “I’m very glad to see the boys again and to be on the pitch playing for Norwich City.

“I know some of the lads from the past, so I think it was quite easy for me to fit straight into the team.

“I’m very happy with the boys.

“I want to get as many minutes as I can to try to help the team to get some great results.

“I’m looking forward to the start of the season, especially as I’ve had a lot of experience in the Championship.

“This is a bit different, because I know the expectation of Norwich and we also want to get promoted, so it’s another challenge for us and for me.”

Sinani could be crucial in freshening up the attacking contingent and giving Dean Smith some different combinations to consider in the final third.

The Verdict

Quiz: The big Norwich City summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 In what year were Norwich City formed? 1902 1906 1910 1914

A top six finish may be a minimum expectation amongst the Norwich supporter base this season, and adding Sinani to an attacking contingent that would have been disappointed with their impact last term can only be a positive.

Teemu Pukki and Jordan Hugill probably feel like the most reliable sources of goals at Norwich heading into 2022/23, with it uncertain how Milot Rashica and Josh Sargent will adjust to the level and the likes of Kieran Dowell and Todd Cantwell having very forgettable 2021/22 campaigns.

Sinani’s value in the squad certainly increases through his versatility and it will be interesting to see if he can force a start come opening day.