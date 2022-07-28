Dane Scarlett’s first words after sealing loan switch to Portsmouth from Tottenham

Dane Scarlett has admitted that Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley played a key role in convincing him to make a temporary move to Fratton Park from Tottenham Hotspur.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, the forward has joined Pompey on a season-long loan deal.

Scarlett could potentially be in line to make his debut for Portsmouth when they face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Pompey will be keen to secure a positive result at Hillsborough as they aim to move forward as a club in the 2022/23 campaign.

As well as swooping for Scarlett, Portsmouth have managed to bolster their squad this summer by signing Marlon Pack, Michael Morrison, Joe Rafferty, Joshua Oluwayemi, Zak Swanson, Colby Bishop, Josh Griffiths and Joe Pigott.

Scarlett is set to provide competition in the striker position for Bishop and Pigott who have both delivered the goods at this level in recent seasons.

After his move was announced last night, Scarlett admitted that he is excited to get started at Portsmouth.

Speaking to the club’s website, the 18-year-old said: “This is an ambitious club with plenty of history and so I see a real opportunity for me at Pompey.

“I spoke to the gaffer and what he said to me was appealing, so now I’m just really excited to get started.

“Getting to see – and compete against – some of the best players in the world every day in training has helped me.

“You can learn so much from Harry Kane just by watching him and everything he does on the pitch is perfect.

“Now I’m excited to meet the boys here and I only really know Josh Oluwayemi, who recently signed.

“We’ll be looking to win as many games as possible this season and personally, I’m looking to kick on and get some more minutes.”

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by Portsmouth as Scarlett has produced some impressive performances for England’s Under-19 side.

In the eight games that he has represented his country at this level, the forward has managed to find the back of the net on seven occasions.

Whereas it may take Scarlett some time to adapt to life in League One due to the fact that he has yet to play in this division, he could potentially benefit from Cowley’s guidance over the course of the upcoming campaign.

By featuring regularly for Portsmouth, the forward will make strides in terms of his development before returning to Tottenham next year.