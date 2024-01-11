Highlights Scarlett's disappointing loans in the EFL have diminished his stock and he is now at a crossroads in his career.

Scarlett struggled to make an impact during his loan spells at League One side Portsmouth and Championship club Ipswich Town.

Scarlett may have to make big decisions about his future, including whether to go on loan again next season or stay at Tottenham and try to regain his confidence.

Dane Scarlett was one of the most promising English talents just a few years ago, but a series of disappointing loans in the EFL has seen his stock decrease, and he's now at a crossroads given the latest developments in his career.

The Tottenham youngster was impressive during his youth career, but the step-up to professional football has been a tough one for the 19-year-old.

At the start of the 2022/23 season, Scarlett embarked on the first loan spell of his career to League One side Portsmouth. Despite making 40 appearances for Pompey, the striker only managed six goals in what was a relatively disappointing loan spell.

But Tottenham weren't overly worried when he returned to the club last summer, sending the forward out on loan, this time to the Championship, to join Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town.

Ipswich's first-half of the season has been phenomenal to say the least, and despite being on a five-game winless run, the Tractor Boys are still second in the Championship and look one of the favourites for automatic promotion.

Given the impressive form of George Hirst during the first of the season, it was almost impossible for Scarlett to even get a look-in, but in the 12 appearances he did make off the bench, he struggled to make a good impression, and his parent club opted to bring him back from his loan spell early.

With this in mind, Scarlett now has some big decisions to make regarding the next steps of his career.

Dane Scarlett can go on loan again next season

Having been on loan twice in succession, and struggling with both clubs, there may be a reluctance from both Tottenham and Scarlett himself to rush back into another spell away from the club.

Scarlett has played for both Ipswich and Spurs this season, so he can't go on loan again until next season, but some clubs may already be eyeing him up given the situations at their clubs.

An interesting option for Scarlett would be Sunderland.

The Black Cats have lacked that goal threat from the number nine position this season, and if they aren't to get promoted at the end of the season, then Scarlett may be a viable option for the club as the mount another promotion campaign.

They will likely sign a striker in this transfer window, but Scarlett would be seen as a signing for the future.

Whilst Scarlett doesn't necessarily guarantee goals at the minute, he could be worth the gamble if he's utilised correctly in the right system, something Michael Beale would likely take a lot of pride in doing.

Staying at Tottenham may do Scarlett the world of good

Fresh from returning to White Hart Lane, the striker was immediately placed on the bench for Tottenham's FA Cup victory over Burnley last weekend, and he even managed seven minutes off the bench as his side won 1-0.

It will likely have done Scarlett the world of good knowing that Ange Postecoglu has faith in him, and it could give him some much-needed confidence, seeing as the next stage of his career is relatively unclear.

With star man Heung-min Son away for a month, representing South Korea in the Asian Cup, and Spurs still in the FA Cup, Scarlett may be called upon by Postecoglu, and if he performs well, then it may start the resurgence of his promising career.

First-team opportunities won't be a given for Scarlett of course, and he may have to settle for U23s football for a period of this current campaign, but it will give him the chance to find his confidence again.

At just 19-years-old, Scarlett still has plenty of time to figure things out, but for his own confidence, the youngster will want to kick-on sooner rather than later if he is to reach the top level anytime soon.