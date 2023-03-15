Sunderland have lots of exciting individuals who have made excellent progress at The Stadium of Light this Championship season.

The Wearside club are currently battling for a top-six spot in what is their first season back in the second tier, adapting to the higher level of football very well.

One player who has an incredibly high ceiling and has been an integral starter for the Black Cats this season is academy graduate Dan Neil, who has appeared in all but one of Sunderland's league games thus far.

Sharing his thought on the talented midfielder and whether or not he envisions any transfer interest in Neil when the summer comes about, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: "Sunderland are in control of the situation to a certain degree. He's got two and a half years left on his contract but he has performed very, very well and consistently for Sunderland.

"They've fallen off but I'm a big fan of the manager, Tony. He's doing a great job and as a young player, although Premier League clubs are going to come knocking, what's the point of going into a Premier League club and not play?

"As a young player, your ambition is to play at the highest level possible, so of course he's going to want to play as high as he possibly can.

"Sunderland have some tremendous young players. Coventry is the same. If they don't get promoted, then Premier League clubs are going to come knocking for these talented young players.

"So, Dan will be in the mix for that I'm sure and Sunderland will be hoping to keep him for at least another season to help them on getting promoted."

The verdict

Neil is a fantastic talent and certainly meets the technical and out-of-possession demands to play in the Premier League in the not-so-distant future.

However, as Palmer points out, the Black Cats would be in full control when considering his contract situation and Sunderland could hold out for a mammoth figure.

Sunderland is an exciting destination to be at and he is progressing at a good rate under a manager who will continue to get the very best out of him.

It would be no surprise if interest was to surface for Neil this summer, but ultimately, it is difficult to see Sunderland holding a valuation that clubs will want to explore further.