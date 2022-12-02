Dan Scarr update emerges ahead of Plymouth Argyle’s showdown with Port Vale

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has revealed that Dan Scarr is expected to make his return to training with the first team next week and could potentially feature for the club in their clash with Cambridge United on December 10th.

Scarr has not featured for Argyle since their clash with Grimsby Town in the first round of the FA Cup.

The defender sustained a thigh strain in this aforementioned fixture as Plymouth suffered a 5-1 defeat to their League Two opponents.

In the absence of Scarr, Plymouth were forced to settle for a draw in their recent league meetings with Lincoln City and Burton Albion.

Currently top of the third-tier standings, Argyle will be determined to get back to winning ways at this level in tonight’s showdown with Port Vale.

Plymouth will extend the gap between them and their nearest rivals Ipswich Town if they beat Vale and Kieran McKenna’s side slip up against Fleetwood Town.

Ahead of this fixture, Schumacher has shared an update on Scarr.

Speaking to Plymouth Live about the defender, the Argyle boss said: “The plan for him is to be with Elliot and the performance team Monday and Tuesday next week and then train with the group Thursday and Friday.

“Depending on how all that goes he could possibly be involved at Cambridge.

“If not, he will definitely be involved for Morecambe (at Home Park on December 17).”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Plymouth as Scarr as he is clearly making progress in terms of his road to recovery.

In order to minimise the risk of the defender suffering another injury setback, Argyle ought to consider easing him back into action later this month.

A key member of Plymouth’s squad, Scarr has made 4.8 clearances and has won 3.3 aerial duels per game in League One this season and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.91 at this level.

Providing that Scarr is able to maintain his fitness and his consistency, he could potentially play a major role in Argyle’s push for a top-two finish between now and the end of the 2022/23 campaign.