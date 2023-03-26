Plymouth Argyle will be hoping to mark a fantastic last couple of seasons of progress in League One with a memorable victory at Wembley Stadium next Sunday.

Argyle will take on Bolton Wanderers in the Papa John's Trophy final in what should be a great occasion for two clubs who have been through the ringer in the not too distant past.

The Pilgrims are the ones pushing for automatic promotion in the third tier, while Wanderers are aiming to maintain their position in the play-offs, with both managers hoping that the cup competition does not negatively impact their league form.

Argyle are flying the flag for the underdogs in League One this season and despite coming close to a top six finish last term, they were not amongst the pre-season favourites to compete for automatic promotion.

Steven Schumacher has had a great relationship with Argyle supporters since becoming the main figure in the dugout last season when Ryan Lowe left for Preston North End, and leading the club out at Wembley will be a very proud moment for the 38-year-old.

Schumacher has stuck to a player rotation policy throughout the season in League One, with hardly any players feeling like they are guaranteed a starting berth and that has created a healthy environment in regard to competition for places.

Dan Scarr made his return from injury in the midweek win at Accrington Stanley, and the towering centre back will be hoping that he has done enough to start the final.

Scarr took to Instagram to send a message to Argyle supporters.

He wrote: "Cya Sunday."

It will be fascinating to monitor what line-up Schumacher eventually decides on, but having someone of the leadership qualities of Scarr on the pitch would give them a boost if he is fit enough to do so.

The Verdict

If Argyle are not at their best on the day, Bolton are more than good enough to punish them and have threatened to join the top two race at times this season under Ian Evatt.

Both clubs are aiming to seal a Championship return this season despite playing in League Two a few seasons ago, and Sunday's final should be a celebration of the positive strides that they have made in recent years.

The recent performances of Brendan Galloway and James Bolton will give Schumacher a headache in choosing his back three, when the go-to trio in the last couple of seasons has been Scarr, Macaulay Gillesphey and James Wilson when available.