Plymouth Argyle defender Dan Scarr has labelled the Pilgrims' promotion to the Championship "such a proud moment for everyone associated with this club" in a message to supporters.

Argyle confirmed automatic promotion with a 1-0 victory over Burton Albion at Home Park on Saturday – with Nial Ennis bagging the only goal of the game to continue his recent run of form.

It's a remarkable achievement that comes just three years after the Devon club returned to League One and nearly 15 years after they were last a Championship side.

Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday, with all their financial might, were the favourites to go up this term but Plymouth stuck to their task and can secure the League One title with a win over Port Vale on the final day.

Dan Scarr's message to Plymouth Argyle supporters

Argyle's promotion-clinching victory sparked much-deserved celebrations at Home Park on Saturday and yesterday, with a few days to reflect on the feat, Scarr took to Twitter to pen a reflective message to supporters.

The 28-year-old has been a central figure since joining on a free transfer from Walsall in 2021 – featuring 77 times over the past two seasons and so often proving himself the rock at the heart of their backline.

Can Plymouth Argyle survive in the Championship?

Argyle's primary focus is now on winning the League One title and the league leaders can do so as long as they equal, or better, Ipswich's result on the final day. Steven Schumacher's side head to Vale Park to face Port Vale while Town travel up to Fleetwood Town.

Steven Schumacher's Plymouth currently top League One | Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs.

Soon, however, the attention will shift to the Championship as they look to give Schumacher the tools to keep them up next season.

Sunderland have proven that newly-promoted sides can have success straight away in the second tier but given the size of their budget, Plymouth will likely have lower expectations.

That said, they've been promoted on merit and are on course to win the title in one of the most competitive League One seasons in some time.

Their progress as a club in recent years is testament to how they've handled new challenges and the Championship may well be no different.