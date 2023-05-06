Plymouth Argyle defender Dan Scarr has revealed he expects to hold talks with Steven Schumacher about his future once the League One season is wrapped up.

The 28-year-old has made it clear that he wants to stay at the club ahead of their return to the Championship.

League One title permutations

Argyle confirmed their promotion to the second tier last weekend but the League One title is still up for grabs ahead of tomorrow's final-day fixtures.

Schumancher's side are a point clear at the top of the table meaning a win away at Port Vale would be enough to see them crowned champions.

However, Ipswich Town's superior goal difference means that bettering Plymouth's result on Sunday would be enough to snatch the title.

Dan Scarr Plymouth Argyle future

Once this weekend is over, the Pilgrims can turn their attention to preparations for the Championship and tying down some of their key players will be top of their priorities.

Scarr is one of those out of contract this summer - having signed a two-year deal when he joined Walsall in the summer of 2021 - but is keen to get his future sorted soon.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, the centre-back revealed he was set for talks with Schumacher about a new deal and hinted that those discussions could happen as soon as next week.

He said: "We had a little bit of a conversation earlier in the year. I tried to get the gaffer (Schumacher) on his birthday while he had had a drink!

"We just said we would get this job done now, get Sunday done, and we would pick up from there.

"I would like to stay. We will talk about it and see what can happen. Get Sunday done and then I think our conversation is set for after that week, so fingers crossed."

Will Dan Scarr stay at Plymouth Argyle?

The 28-year-old's admission that he wants to stay at Home Park moving forward suggests it is very likely that we'll see him back in a Plymouth shirt next season.

When fit, the defender has been an ever-present member of the team since his arrival from Walsall and a rock at the back for them in 2022/23.

Schumacher won't want to lose him ahead of the challenges that their first season back in the Championship will pose.

With player and club seemingly on the same page, things could be wrapped up quickly.