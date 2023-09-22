Plymouth Argyle suffered their second consecutive Championship defeat on Tuesday night, losing 4-1 away at Bristol City.

The result means that Steven Schumacher's side have now won just one of their last five league matches, with the other four ending in defeat.

No doubt that has given Argyle boss Steven Schumacher plenty to ponder ahead of this weekend, when Plymouth face another tricky test against high-flying and high-scoring Norwich City.

The Canaries sit fifth at this early stage of the season, and are currently the joint top-scorers in the division along with Sunderland.

With that said, Schumacher's team selection is going to be crucial if Argyle are to avoid their fifth loss in six league matches.

Therefore, below, we've tried to predict the Plymouth XI that the Pilgrims' boss could select.

Predicted Plymouth Argyle XI to face Norwich City

First and foremost, we think that Plymouth Argyle will line up in a 4-3-3 formation for the Norwich City clash.

It has been the shape that Steven Schumacher has opted for all season-long so far and despite their poor run in recent weeks, it is something he has stuck to.

GK: Conor Hazard

With Mike Cooper out injured having suffered a serious injury last season, Hazard has been the club's number one since his arrival this summer. E

LB: Kane Kesler-Hayden

Another obvious choice in this predicted XI due to his fine performances for Argyle so far this season on loan from Aston Villa.

CB: Lewis Gibson

Has started all seven of the club's league matches, and it seems as though he is a solid choice for this predicted XI given that.

CB: Julio Pleguezuelo

Having played a few times but been left out of the squad for the Bristol City clash due to a mild concussion, it could be touch and go as to whether the Spaniard is ready for this one. If fit, though, he starts in our predicted Xi for the Canaries clash.

RB: Joe Edwards

With Saxon Earley having picked up an injury last month, Joe Edwards continues to fill in in his absence on the opposite flank to Kesler-Hayden.

CM: Jordan Houghton

One of the players to miss out in midweek due to Schumacher ringing the changes, Houghton has otherwise featured in all of Plymouth's other matches. We predict the 27-year-old to do so once again versus Norwich.

CM: Adam Randell

Plymouth Argyle midfielder Adam Randell

With Norwich having a strong midfield, Randell's defensive traits could come in handy for the clash against the Canaries. He has been in and out of the team this season but we predict he could start this one.

CM: Finn Azaz

Having built up his fitness having not been ready to start at the start of the season, Azaz has started four of the last five for Argyle and gets the nod in this XI.

RW: Morgan Whittaker

Having had a rest in midweek, we predict that Morgan Whittaker will come back into the side for this weekend's clash. One goal and three assists mean he is one of the club's brightest attacking options.

LW: Bali Mumba

Another of the Plymouth players to miss out on the Bristol City clash, Steven Schumacher will surely be hoping that he reacts well to that, and that the rest can get him back to his best.

ST: Ryan Hardie

Last but not least, leading Plymouth's line in this XI is Ryan Hardie. Another to have been rested for the Bristol City clash, with five goals to his name, he has been the main scorer for Argyle so far in the Championship and will hope that continues on Saturday.