Dan Scarr makes Plymouth Argyle claim after fantastic League One start

Plymouth have been one of the best teams in League One so far this season and after sealing another point against Portsmouth at the weekend, Dan Scarr has told Plymouth Live his side ‘believe in themselves’ and fear nobody.

Argyle were amongst the play-off contenders in the division during the last campaign and spent a large amount of time in the top six spots.

However, the side fell away on the final day of the season and had to watch on as four other teams battled it out for a place back in the Championship instead. Rather than be demotivated and deflated by not bagging a place there, they have come back and started the new season in fantastic form.

10 simple facts that every Plymouth Argyle fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 What year were Plymouth founded? 1876 1886 1896 1906

They are unbeaten in their last five League One games and another point against Pompey has kept them well within range of the automatic promotion spots. They are currently third with 19 points and are only two points off second. There is also already a five point gap between themselves and Derby in seventh.

Dan Scarr, who has played in nine of his team’s league fixtures so far, has been a part of the reason why the side have performed so well. Against Portsmouth, he completed more passes than anybody else on the field with 47 and was solid at the back in helping his team to a draw.

Now, the defender has told Plymouth Live that with Argyle flying, they fear nobody and have complete belief in themselves. Speaking about it, he said: “Last season we didn’t do too much when we played the top six. We didn’t take points off them. We just beat the teams in and around us and lower down. To be up there and do well you need to get something from the teams in and around you, and up the top. I think that’s what we have started to do this season. We have had a tough run and we are doing well with it.

“We don’t fear anyone in this league. We have played some of the big hitters, and we have got some more to come. Everyone was hyping a lot of other teams up around us, and we weren’t getting a lot of that. We don’t mind that, we just keep ticking along and doing our job.

“It doesn’t really matter (what other people think), we know what we have got in the changing room and we believe in ourselves.”

The Verdict

Dan Scarr has already proven, as part of his Plymouth team, that he is capable of performing to a very high standard.

His teammates have proven as much too, with the side continuing to excel and perhaps play even better than they did during the last campaign. They’re certainly in the hunt for an automatic promotion spot and holding Pompey above them to a draw at the weekend is an excellent point too.

They’re unbeaten in their last five games and you can’t really do much more than that. Steven Schumacher has made the team hard to break down and beat and they have picked up plenty of points already to put distance between themselves and the teams around them.

If they keep it up, then they might not have to worry about the play-offs this year and could even be dreaming of an automatic spot instead.