Dan Potts makes Luton Town admission over recent club role

Luton Town defender Dan Potts says he doesn’t feel any added pressure when captaining the Hatters.

With other players not involved, Potts has been forced to step up and wear the armband in Luton Town’s last two matches.

Having previously skippered the side in the FA Cup against Cambridge and Chelsea, too, Potts says he enjoys leading the side.

“I always knew myself that I had that ability to lead a group.” Potts told Luton Today.

“I like it, I enjoy it, I don’t feel any added pressure having that and almost prefer having it, it’s nice as well when you win.

“I’ll always try and be vocal on the pitch when I play anyway, always try and be a noise, a voice.

“You’re going to lead any way you want, there are lads out there who probably don’t say as much, as everyone thinks it’s all about talking, but you can lead in different ways.

“I know I’ve got the capability in myself to do it, I’ve been asked to do it and when given the armband, it’s good.”

Potts has featured on just five occasions for the Hatters this campaign after missing a large chunk of the season due to injury.

On his return, he was stuck on the bench, until earlier this month when the door was opened for his return.

In the three matches he has featured in for Luton in recent weeks, they won all three, keeping two-clean sheets.

The Hatters currently sit third in the Sky Bet Championship, aiming to secure a play-off place.

Despite being in third, Luton are just four points clear of seventh-placed Middlesbrough, who also have a game in hand.

The Verdict

Having missed a lot of time out through injury this season, Dan Potts finally seems to be getting his opportunity in Nathan Jones’ side.

The fact he has captained the club in the last two only shows the trust that the manager has in him.

Given their impressive recent record when he’s played, Potts has certainly given Nathan Jones something to think about in terms of his team selection going forward.

Both Potts and Jones will hope, whether the centre-half continues to play or not, that the Hatters can secure a coveted top-six spot come the end of the season.