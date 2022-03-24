Dan Potts issues positive Luton Town message that Hatters fans will like

Luton Town’s Dan Potts believes that it is not down to luck that the Hatters are in third place in the Championship.

Nathan Jones’ side have punched above their weight this season to challenge for the play-off places.

With eight games remaining in the season, Luton possess a four point gap over seventh place Middlesbrough.

When the league action resumes following the international break, the club will have their work cut out to maintain their high position in the table.

But Potts believes the team is good enough to continue fighting for a top six finish and that luck has played no part in their rise up the divisions.

The defender claims that it is impossible to go this far into a campaign and be this high up the table without there being merit to the team’s performances and results.

“It’s nice, it’s a strange one, but we’re there for a reason,” said Potts, via Luton Today.

“Everyone’s in their positions in the league, there’s 38 games played now, we’re in that position for a reason.

“There’s no luck, there’s no hard luck stories, we’re there on merit, let’s see where we can go, as you deserve to be where you are.”

But Potts is under no illusions that the final eight games will be no cakewalk and that it will be a struggle to maintain their lofty position.

Think you're a hardcore Luton Town fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Hatters quiz

1 of 25 In what year was Luton Town founded? 1885 1886 1887 1888

Crunch games against the likes of Huddersfield Town, Nottingham Forest and Fulham are still to come and could ultimately be the matches that decide their fate.

Luton return to action on April 2 when they face 10th place Millwall at Kenilworth Road.

The Verdict

Anyone trying to undermine Luton’s achievements hasn’t been paying proper attention this season.

Luck can’t bring a bad team this high up the table.

While even the best sides need lady luck on their side from time to time, Luton have earned their place in the top six.

It will now be up to the players and coaching staff to prove they are ready for the big time in the upcoming eight games as they look to secure a top six finish despite a tricky fixture list.