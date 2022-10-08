Dan Potts issues Luton Town warning ahead of West Brom clash

Luton Town’s Dan Potts believes the team has what it takes to overcome the toxic atmosphere at the Hawthorns this weekend.

The Hatters face an out of form West Brom side, with manager Steve Bruce under mounting pressure.

The defender has insisted that the team will not let this impact their preparation as they look to pile on the misery for the Baggies.

Luton are unbeaten in their last four league games, winning two and drawing two, which has opened up a seven point gap to Albion, who sit in the relegation zone going into this afternoon’s clash.

The 28-year old claimed that the team will not let itself be distracted by the speculation surrounding their opponents for this weekend.

“Away from home there’s a rhythm there with a real good spirit amongst the team as well,” said Potts, via Luton Today.

“There’s a good character to be able to deal with environments away from home, sometime the stadiums, and the fans.

“I think we take a bit of pride in trying to disrupt that a bit.

“Our style of play works really well away from home and we have managed games really well away from home, so long may that continue.

“It’s the same as any other away game, big names, we’ve played against Cardiff, been to Swansea this year, we’ve beaten them, taken confidence and everything we can to West Brom on Saturday.

“They’re a big club, Premier League experience within the team, but a lot of teams have that in this league, we’ll hold our own against anyone that’s for sure.”

Luton go into this Saturday sitting 9th in the Championship table, just one point outside the play-off places.

A win could help lift the team into the top six depending on results elsewhere.

Potts has played in all 12 of the team’s previous league games, already managing more appearances this campaign than he did in 2021-22.

The Verdict

It can be difficult coming up against a team with so much speculation surrounding it.

West Brom need a big performance to start turning things around, so Luton will need to be wary of falling into that trap.

While Bruce’s side have not won since late August, they are still a good side with a lot of quality players.

This will be a big test of Jones’ team, particularly in the face of their current unbeaten run and string of good performances.