Football finance expert Dan Plumley has described Leeds United's summer sales as "good business" amid frustration surrounding the sale of Georginio Rutter.

The Whites have seen a number of major first team players depart this summer already, with Rutter set to become the latest to exit Elland Road.

Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Crysencio Summeville have already all been sold following the club’s failure to gain promotion to the Premier League last season.

Summerville was sold to West Ham for £25 million, according to the BBC, after an exit clause in his contract was triggered.

A similar situation has happened with Rutter, with Brighton triggering the clause which has been valued at £40 million by The Athletic.

Leeds United’s lack of transfer leverage

Plumley has claimed that the Whites were unable to control their destiny this summer due to exit clauses and still being in the Championship.

However, he believes that the sales represent good business financially, perhaps indicating that complying with the league’s rules won’t be a concern for the time being.

“It’s really good business [financially],” said Plumley, via MOT Leeds News.

“I said before at the time I didn’t think a £100 million-plus firesale was needed and I don’t think necessarily some of the departures are needed.

“It’s just the nature of the game that you’re in and if a Premier League club comes looking you’ve got no kind of leverage to keep those players with some of the clauses in there as well.

“On the money side of things, it’s really good business for Leeds United.

“Of course, they don’t want to lose some of those players, but when you are in the Championship and you have got what are Premier League players and a legacy squad from when you were in that league it’s really hard to keep them.”

Leeds United’s 2024 summer transfer activity

Leeds United - 2024/25 Departures Per - Transfermarkt Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Archie Gray Tottenham Permanent Crysencio Summerville West Ham Permanent Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth Permanent Glen Kamara Rennes Permanent Marc Roca Real Betis Permanent Charlie Cresswell Toulouse Permanent Diego Llorente Real Betis Permanent Robin Koch Frankfurt Permanent Cody Drameh Hull City Permanent Kristoffer Klaesson Rakow Permanent Jamie Shackleton Sheffield United Permanent Luke Ayling Middlesbrough Permanent Ian Poveda Sunderland Permanent Rasmus Kristensen Frankfurt Loan Sam Greenwood Preston Loan Darko Gyabi Plymouth Loan Sonny Perkins Leyton Orient Loan Liam Cooper N/A Released

Leeds have made a number of incoming signings themselves as the Yorkshire outfit look to build a team capable of promotion back to the top flight.

Joe Rodon arrived on a permanent basis from Tottenham Hotspur after his successful loan spell with the club last year.

Jayden Bogle and Alex Cairns have also signed on a permanent basis, with Joe Rothwell joining on loan from Bournemouth for the campaign.

Leeds have until 30 August to finalise any remaining incomings before the market shuts for the rest of the calendar year.

Leeds will still need more signings to keep fans happy

Farke’s side has now lost four key players from their team last year, presuming Rutter’s move to Brighton goes through, and a fifth could yet follow in Wilfried Gnonto.

There has been a lot of speculation over signing a replacement for Summerville, but nothing is over the line with two weeks to go.

While the sales have been positive for Leeds’ finances, the team still needs to be strengthened in order to fight for automatic promotion, which is ultimately the healthiest possible move they can make financially.

If they can’t get any more additions in the door before 30 August then supporters will be extremely frustrated with this summer business.