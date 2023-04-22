Sunderland will be looking to keep their play-off hopes alive as they face West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

The Wearsiders are occupying ninth place in the league, just two points adrift of Blackburn Rovers in sixth place, and with three games to go, Sunderland will know they can’t afford too many slip-ups.

Sunderland are unbeaten in their last five games in the league, winning two of their last three, and a player who has played a role in that run is midfielder Dan Neil.

The Impact Dan Neil has had at Sunderland

Neil has played a big role in Sunderland’s success this season, featuring in all but one league game so far this campaign.

Out of his 42 appearances, the 21-year-old has started 39 of them, which is a different situation than he was in last season, as the midfielder fell in and out of the team as Sunderland made it to the League One play-offs.

Neil has had to take on a new role at the Stadium of Light in recent months, as captain Corry Evans was ruled out for the season, meaning Neil was moved into a deeper role.

While the midfielder also recorded his 100th appearance for the club in their recent 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town.

Neil has been one of several players that have flourished under the guidance of Tony Mowbray, and the 21-year-old hasn’t taken the role that the Sunderland boss has played for granted.

What did Dan Neil say about Tony Mowbray?

Neil believes the hard work that he put in during the summer and the arrival of Mowbray have had big impacts on his Sunderland career, which is now reignited.

He told the Sunderland Echo: “I could have easily just felt sorry for myself, but I didn't. I worked hard in the off season and got myself back in contention.

“I have to give the gaffer credit as well; he’s stuck with us, and I feel like as the season has gone on I’ve grown and got used to the league and the pace of it.

“I feel like each performance is getting better and there are three games left, and I hope they keep improving.”

Neil was then asked about his conversations with Mowbray when he arrived at Sunderland. He said: “I had a chat with him when he first came in, and he heaped praise on us and said that he likes us as a player.

“Obviously I’ve probably had to adapt my role a little bit under him, but it’s brilliant because he puts his trust in young players.

“At the minute I’ve got kind of that leadership role in the middle of the pitch, and I think that kind of adds another string to my bow. I’ve played that attacking side of it, I’ve played that defensive side of it, so like I said it adds another string to my bow, and hopefully I can keep learning and keep developing.”

Neil will be hoping that the successful season he and Sunderland have had can be extended beyond these three remaining games, as the midfielder will look to repay the faith that Mowbray has put in him.