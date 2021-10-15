Dan Neil starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to face Gillingham this weekend

Sunderland will be looking to get back on track in League One this weekend when they head to the MEMS Priestfield Stadium to face Gillingham.

After embarking on a six-game unbeaten run in the third-tier, the Black Cats suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Portsmouth earlier this month.

Currently fourth in the League One standings, Sunderland will be hoping to move back into the automatic promotion places by sealing all three points in their clash with Gillingham.

Whilst manager Lee Johnson will be unable to call upon the services of Corry Evans, Leon Dajaku, Lynden Gooch, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins for this fixture due to their respective injury issues, he could potentially turn to the likes of Aiden McGeady and Dennis Cirkin for inspiration on Saturday.

Here, we take a look at how Sunderland could line up against the Gills…

When you consider that Johnson has utilised the 4-2-3-1 formation on numerous occasions this season, he is likely to stick with this particular set-up tomorrow.

Goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann will be aiming to claim his third clean-sheet of the 2021/22 campaign against Gillingham.

Bailey Wright will be partnered in central-defence by Tom Flanagan whilst Cirkin and Carl Winchester will operate in the full-back positions.

With Evans being forced to watch on from the sidelines for this fixture, Dan Neil may be drafted in as his replacement in the heart of midfield.

1 of 22 Who is the current manufacturer of Sunderland's away kit? Umbro Adidas Nike Puma

The 19-year-old has already produced some eye-catching performances in the third-tier this season and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.77 at this level.

By delivering a positive display alongside Luke O’Nien, Neil could help his side overcome the threat that Gillingham will pose this weekend.

Alex Pritchard may be asked to operate on the right-hand side of midfield by Johnson whilst McGeady will be tasked with providing some creativity on the left.

Having signed a new contract earlier this week, Elliot Embleton will be determined to deliver the goods for Sunderland in their showdown with Gillingham.

The midfielder could feature in the hole behind striker Ross Stewart who has already scored an impressive total of seven goals in League One this season.