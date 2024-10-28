Sunderland midfield stalwart Dan Neil has hinted that Regis Le Bris already has a tactical plan that would accommodate Jordan Henderson in the side should he make an emotional return to the Stadium of Light from Ajax.

An Academy of Light graduate, Henderson has spent almost the entirety of his career playing at the top level, winning trophies and representing his country.

But after leaving Liverpool in the summer of 2023, Henderson's career has stalled a little after failed spells with Al-Ettifaq and more recently Ajax.

Henderson is believed to be unhappy in the Dutch capital which has fueled rumours of a sensational homecoming.

Current Sunderland midfielder Neil has admitted he's previously sought advice from Henderson, someone who he claimed was a great role model for him, going on to emulate his journey from academy to first team.

The thought of playing alongside Henderson is something that excites Neil, but with a long way to go yet for the move to be complete, Le Bris' plans to accommodate him in his system may have to wait just yet.

Neil has been asked to play the Henderson role

Speaking after Sunderland's convincing 2-0 win against Oxford United at the weekend which moved them five points clear at the Championship summit, Neil suggested that Le Bris has asked him to play a role similar to the one Henderson plays at Ajax.

Some Sunderland fans will believe that's to get the side used to that role before Henderson arrives to fill it in January, but for now, Neil insists he's happy to learn from the best and fill in where needed.

"The gaffer's got ideas. He actually mentioned Jordan Henderson at Ajax, who plays in the six for Ajax and out of possession, dropping in and making it a back five" Neil told the Sunderland Echo.

"It's really tough to break down a back five, especially away from home, so I think you've seen glimpses in Hull City and Luton that I dropped into the back five.

"It was really tough for them to break me down and that's just a role that I need to keep working on and keep developing.

“I think at the end of the day, it's good for my development to learn this role and to keep improving every aspect of my midfield game.

"I feel like each week is getting better, each week I'm a bit more confident within the role. As long as I'm out there on the pitch, I'll play any role, as long as I'm helping the team to win the game.”

Neil has been integral to Sunderland's success this season

While the prospect of seeing Jordan Henderson don the famous red and white stripes again is undoubtedly exciting, Sunderland would be wise not to look past Neil to fill this new role Le Bris wants filling.

Neil has been a near ever-present for the Black Cats this season, with the only game he missed being due to suspension, so that goes to show how highly he's regarded by Le Bris

Dan Neil's 24/25 stats (Fotmob) Appearances 11 Starts 11 Assists 3 Successful passes 420 Pass accuracy 86.6% Interceptions 16 Recoveries 64

It's stats like those which have made Neil a much-coveted player at Championship level, with Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal all reportedly interested in signing the academy graduate.

Sunderland fans will hope it's not a case of Neil out, Henderson in, and that's a sentiment echoed by Neil himself.

When asked if he would like to play with Henderson at Sunderland Neil said: “Of course. He's a top-quality player, so whenever you get to play with top-quality players, you embrace it.

"“Yeah, he can come back if he wants."

Whether Neil gets his wish or not remains to be seen, but in the meantime, he's doing a sterling role in filling in the Henderson role Le Bris has created within the system.