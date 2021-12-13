Dan Neil shares confident Sunderland message amid recent improvements 

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has insisted that he believes the Black Cats have regained their momentum now following their upturn in form over the last six games in League One.

Lee Johnson’s side had been in danger of getting potentially cut adrift in the race for the automatic promotion places a few weeks ago. That came with the Black Cats suffering a dip in form that saw them suffer three successive defeats against Charlton Athletic, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday to place major question marks on their promotion credentials.

However, since then, Sunderland have bounced back and they have managed to secure four wins and two draws from their last six League One fixtures. That included Saturday’s vital 2-1 win at home to fellow promotion-chasers Plymouth Argyle and those three points kept Johnson’s side to within just two points of league leaders Rotherham.

Neil played an instrumental role in the win against Plymouth with him finding the net for the second time in the league this season as they managed to secure the victory. The midfielder’s form is going to be key to the Black Cats sustaining their recent form and continuing to push the likes of Rotherham, Wigan Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Neil has now insisted that he believes Sunderland have recovered from their run of three successive defeats. He suggested that they have come back stronger now and are ready to continue their development in the rest of the campaign.

He said: “I think the gaffer has mentioned it but this is the first time a lot of us have dealt with a real poor run of form, at such a massive club.

“We had to grind our way through it and that international break came at a good time and ever since then the mood has been really, really good.

“Now that we’ve come out of it, it’s made us stronger for the future.

“The more experienced players helped us through that and a lot of credit goes to them.

“We do feel we’ll be stronger for the future.

“Four wins and two draws in the last six and, to be honest we’re disappointed with the draws but it’s a marathon, not a sprint and it’s always better to take something from the game.

“We’re chipping away, the mood has been spot on and we feel like we’ve got that mojo back.

“I think this little rest will do us good going into a heavy schedule before the end of the year.”

The verdict

A lot of credit has to be handed to Sunderland’s squad for the way that they have bounced back from the three successive defeats they suffered at the end of October and start of November. Those three matches could have been the moment where their campaign started to get away from them and as we have seen in previous seasons be the difference between them going up or staying down.

Neil has shown great maturity this season for Sunderland on the field, and these comments show that he is growing into a leader off it as well. He will be aware of the pressure that the Black Cats are under to get out of League One and playing under that constant weight of expectation can not be easy especially then the side suffers a dip in form.

It seems that Sunderland are a force to be reckoned with this season and you could not bet against them going all the way in the race for promotion this time around. That is because when a side shows that they can respond to setbacks in the right way, they are usually one that can go a long way in any promotion battle.