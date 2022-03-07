Dan Neil reveals thoughts on potential Sunderland promotion bid

Sunderland have been chasing that elusive promotion from League One into the Championship for a good few seasons now and while it originally looked like it could happen this year, the club have since fallen away.

After a string of bad results, the side decided to part ways with Lee Johnson and appointed Alex Neil. After a slip down the division, they are still in the running for a top six spot and the former Preston boss will now be hoping to land them one.

One player who certainly feels that is possible is Dan Neil, who has claimed to the Sunderland Echo that he wants to experience promotion with the side come the summer.

The 20-year-old has really burst onto the scene for his club this season, having previously only managed two minutes of league action before this campaign began. Since September though, he has become a key part of the Black Cats midfield and remains so now.

With 33 appearances and nine goal contributions – seven of which have been assists from the centre of the field – he has become a key cog in the Sunderland machine despite his young age. Now, he wants to help take his side to the Championship and admitted to the Sunderland Echo that he committed his future to the club because he ‘believes’ in the Black Cats and their ability.

They certainly have some talent in their side and if they can pick up some results, a play-off spot could still be on the cards – and that is exactly what Neil wants come the end of the season. He said when asked about breaking into the first-team picture: “I loved every minute of it, playing for my boyhood club, and I just want to make 2022 even better to be honest.

“I hadn’t really experienced any of the highs or lows of football and to be honest, I think I probably experienced just about all of it over the last year. I think I’m better equipped to deal with it all now than I was a year ago, but having said that I know that I’ve still got a lot to learn. “And obviously, what I really want to experience is that promotion at the end of this season. I signed that long-term deal because I believe in the club, and I want to get it back to where it belongs. Hopefully at the end of the season, that can be the first small steps to doing that.” The Verdict Daniel Neil has been one of the standout players for Sunderland this year and considering he is just 20-years-old, it is an impressive feat for the player. Considering some of the other talent in that squad that has been brought in, it shows just how good the youngster has been. Some are already seeing him as the future of the side and are desperate to hold onto him rather than cashing in like they have in the past. He’s committed his future to the club with a new deal for now though and he’ll be determined to help lead them to the Championship. That is certainly possible and could happen as soon as this year if Alex Neil can get the results out of them. They’ve had a dip in form but a good run can change everything. If they can get back to winning ways before the end of the year and steal a top six spot, then there is no reason why Neil won’t be celebrating come the summer.