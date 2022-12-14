Dan Neil reponds to Tony Mowbray comments after Sunderland defeat to West Brom

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has suggested that Tony Mowbray is right that the Black Cats need to be more proactive on the pitch after their defeat to West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

The two Championship sides met at the Stadium of Light on Monday evening but despite taking an early lead thanks to Amad Diallo’s penalty, the hosts allowed Albion to seize control after the break and two second half goals ensured all three points headed back to the West Midlands with Carlos Corberan’s side.

Sunderland remain 11th in the table and only four points back from the top six in their first season back in the second tier but Mowbray highlighted after the game that they were still a work in progress and accused them of being too passive.

Speaking to Chronicle Live after the defeat, Neil backed the comments made by his head coach and offered his own assessment of the game.

He said: “I think for the first 10-15 minutes we were really on the front foot.

“We won the ball back high quite a few times and created a few chances.

“I think that the penalty came from that when the ball was won high. Once we scored I felt like we sat in shape a little bit and almost let their centre-backs have it and it worked for the first half when we closed down their main threats but I think second half we started OK but they had a few chances and we started getting deeper and deeper and deeper and deeper.

“The gaffer is probably right, we needed to be more proactive on the pitch and learn to figure out these situations on our own to a certain extent because it is tough to get his message across when you’ve got all of the fans in the stadium and an atmosphere like that. He’s right, we probably need to be a bit more proactive.”

Sunderland are back in Championship action on Saturday when they travel to the MKM Stadium to face Hull City.

The Verdict

Ambitions will obviously be high at Sunderland given the size and history of the club, particularly after such a strong start to life back in the second tier, but it is worth remembering that this squad only came up last year.

They’ve still got a fair way to go until they can be considered among the Championship’s best and defeats like the one on Monday night will be a useful learning experience.

It’s positive to hear Neil agreeing with Mowbray about the side needing to be more proactive on the pitch in future.

The 21-year-old is a bright prospect but it’s important he continues to develop his understanding of the game as well as his on-pitch qualities.

These comments would suggest he’s doing just that.