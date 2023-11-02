Highlights Dan Neil warns Jobe Bellingham about managing his playing time to avoid burnout and hampering his long-term development.

Neil acknowledges that Bellingham has been brilliant, but reminds people that he's only 18 and playing week in, week out can take a physical toll.

6. Sunderland currently sits eighth in the Championship table as they aim to compete for promotion, and rotation in the coming weeks might benefit Bellingham.

Dan Neil has offered a warning to Sunderland teammate Jobe Bellingham following his promising start to life with the Black Cats.

The 18-year-old has featured in every single league fixture for the Wearside outfit so far this season.

Bellingham arrived at the club in the summer following a big-money move from Birmingham City.

The midfielder cost Sunderland a reported £3 million, as they looked to build a side capable of competing for Premier League promotion.

Bellingham has impressed with his performances in Tony Mowbray’s team, as he looks to follow in the footsteps of his superstar brother Jude Bellingham.

What has Dan Neil warned Jobe Bellingham about?

Neil has warned that Bellingham needs to manage the amount of minutes he’s playing in order to avoid burnout.

While he acknowledges that time out of the team isn’t what he may want, the 22-year-old believes that the physical toll it can take on his body could hamper his development in the long-run.

“I kind of know that from my first year playing first-team football in League One, although you don’t want to get taken out of the side and want to keep playing, you do get burnt out when you are young and you’re playing,” said Neil, via the Sunderland Echo.

“I think everyone just needs to remember, he’s been brilliant so far this season, but people need to remember he’s 18-years-old and there are not many 18-year-old lads that can get through games week in, week out like he is doing.

“The three games a week, I still find the three games a week tough on the legs and Jobe is three years younger than me.

“Somebody told me the other day he’s played more minutes this season than he did the whole of last season.

“He just needs to keep it going, focus on the off the field stuff, the recovery, and I’m sure he’ll be fine.”

Where are Sunderland in the Championship table?

Neil has missed just one league game so far this season, with the midfielder contributing three goals and two assists from 13 appearances.

Sunderland are currently eighth in the Championship table, as the club aims to fight for promotion this year.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

The Black Cats earned a top six finish in their first campaign back in the second tier last season, but failed to make their way through the play-offs.

Victory over Norwich City last weekend moved the team to within one point of the top six.

Next up for Sunderland is a trip away to Swansea City on 4 November.

Should Jobe Bellingham be managing his minutes more for Sunderland?

It’s a difficult one to balance right, as Bellingham has been playing quite well.

Neither the player nor the manager will want to take someone playing well out of the team voluntarily.

But we have also seen a lot of promising young players come through and burn out due to overuse in their first years in football.

This is something Mowbray should be wary of given his vast experience in the game, and perhaps some rotation in the coming weeks might be beneficial for the teenager in the long-run.