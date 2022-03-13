Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has taken to Instagram to share a message following his side’s latest clash in League One.

Neil helped the Black Cats seal all three points in their meeting with Crewe Alexandra yesterday by scoring a crucial goal for the club at the Stadium of Light.

Following a relatively quiet first-half, the game burst into life following the break as both teams created chances.

Chris Long squandered a great opportunity to give the visitors the lead as he fired an effort wide whilst Jay Matete’s strike was saved by Crewe goalkeeper Dave Richards.

With the game seemingly drifting towards a stalemate, Neil stepped up to the mark for Sunderland by firing home a superb effort from the edge of the box.

The Black Cats then added a second in the closing stages of the clash as Patrick Roberts slotted past Richards.

As a result of this victory, Alex Neil’s side managed to retain their spot in the League One play-off places.

Sunderland will be looking to extend their current unbeaten run to six games when they face Lincoln City on Saturday.

After helping the club clinch victory in their clash with Crewe, Neil took to Instagram to share a message with Sunderland’s fans.

The midfielder posted a picture of himself celebrating his goal with the caption: “That one felt good.”

The Verdict

Having been deployed as a substitute in yesterday’s game, it will be interesting to see whether Neil starts against Lincoln following his impressive cameo display.

As well as scoring for his side in this fixture, the midfielder provided three key passes for his team-mates as he registered a WhoScored match rating of 7.82.

Blessed with an abundance of talent, Neil will unquestionably fancy his chances of making a difference for Sunderland as they aim to secure a place in the play-offs later this year.

By maintaining his consistency at this level, the 20-year-old could potentially make considerable strides in terms of his development between now and the end of the 2021/22 campaign.