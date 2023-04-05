Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has claimed there is nowhere better for young players in England than the North East club right now in a bold call that doubles as advice to teammates with uncertain futures like Anthony Patterson and Edouard Michut.

The 21-year-old academy product has established himself as a key player in the Black Cats side over the past two seasons and drawn links to the Premier League as a result.

What is Dan Neil's Sunderland contract status?

Despite those, Neil committed his future to Sunderland last month by agreeing terms on a new long-term deal that will keep him at the Stadium of Light until at least 2026.

A top six finish looks very nearly out of reach for Tony Mowbray's side, who are seven points back in 12th place with seven games to play, but it has been an impressive first season back in the Championship and there is optimism that promotion can be achieved in the future.

What is Dan Neil's bold Sunderland claim?

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Neil discussed his hopes of reaching the Premier League with his boyhood club and dropped a claim that doubles advice for a number of his teammates.

He said: “100% that’s the goal. I think there’s no better place to be in England than Sunderland at the minute if you’re a young player.

“They trust in young lads to play. I’ve got a lot of appearances under my belt and that’s what I’ve got at this age.

“By signing this contract I think I’m going to get more, and there are young players coming in fighting for positions and it’s just a really competitive squad.

“I think we are heading in the right direction and hopefully in the three years that I’ve signed we can get that end goal.”

Why are Anthony Patterson and Edouard Michut's Sunderland futures uncertain?

Patterson continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League after a stellar first season in the Championship. FLW understands that Everton, Leicester City, and Wolves all hold an interest in the 22-year-old and that the Black Cats could sell for the right price.

The North East club are in a strong negotiating position, as the shot-stopper signed a deal until 2026 recently, so were he to make it clear he wanted to stay at the Stadium of Light they would be able to stand firm this summer.

It's a slightly different situation for Michut. The PSG loanee has impressed in the absence of Corry Evans in recent months but it remains to be seen whether his loan deal will be made permanent.

Sunderland are thought to have an option to buy but with Fulham now said to be keen as well, his future is certainly up in the air.

The young Frenchman's stance on a move to the Stadium of Light could play a part in what happens this summer.