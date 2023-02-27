Dan Neil identifies key area that Sunderland need to work on ahead of upcoming Stoke clash

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has admitted that his side need to add a cutting edge to their game in their upcoming clashes following their recent defeats to Rotherham United and Coventry City.

The Black Cats would have been hoping to get back on track in the Championship after leaving the AESSEAL New York Stadium empty-handed earlier this month.

However, Coventry emerged victorious last weekend in what turned out to be a frustrating afternoon for Sunderland.

After Danny Batth’s header struck the woodwork, Jamie Allen opened the scoring for the Sky Blues as he fired an effort past Anthony Patterson.

Coventry doubled their advantage in the 89th minute as Viktor Gyokeres slotted home from close range after being teed up by Matt Godden.

While Amad Diallo pulled a goal back for Sunderland in second-half stoppage-time, they were unable to rescue a point.

The Black Cats will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the Championship on Saturday when they host Stoke City at the Stadium of Light.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, Neil has identified a key area that his side need to improve upon.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Neil said: “I think it was pretty similar physical demands in the game [to those at Rotherham].

“I think they came and they fought and they battled and probably got on top of us in the first half, although we had more possession and played some alright football at times.

“They battled and it was similar down at Rotherham on Tuesday night.

“We were playing nice football but not cutting edge football.

“We need to find a way to make that nice football, capitalise and score goals.

“When we get a goal we look really good but we need to find a way of making that good football worthwhile and find a way to put the ball in the net.

“At the minute it’s just kind of around the box, we are playing out nicely from Patto [goalkeeper Anthony Patterson] all the way through the thirds, but we just don’t have that cutting edge in the box to really punish teams.

“Once we can figure that out and how to put it in the back of the net on a more consistent basis then things will look up.”

Think you’re a hardcore Sunderland fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 What year was Sunderland founded? 1879 1889 1899 1909

The Verdict

Neil’s comments are spot-on as although Sunderland are currently playing an attractive brand of football, they need to find a way to score more goals in their upcoming fixtures.

Certainly not helped by the fact that top-scorer Ross Stewart is not set to play again this season due to injury, the Black Cats will be hoping that Joe Gelhardt can start to build a rapport with his team-mates following his loan move from Leeds United.

Having started for Sunderland in each of their last three league games, Neil is expected to feature for his side in this weekend’s meeting with the Potters.

By securing all three points in front of their fans, Mowbray’s side could potentially use the confidence gained from this result to push on in the Championship over the course of the coming months.