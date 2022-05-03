Dan Neil from Sunderland to Spurs: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil is said to be a wanted man at present, attracting the interest of Premier League clubs.

That is according to Football Insider, who report that Tottenham Hotspur are one of the top flight clubs eyeing up a move for the talented 20-year-old.

Neil has impressed in League One this season, scoring three goals and registering seven assists in 39 league appearances.

With that being said, here’s everything we know on the links, so far, and whether or not we think a move is likely to happen.

What do we know so far?

As above, the Football Insider report names Tottenham as eyeing up a move for the 20-year-old, with the North London clubs said to be keeping tabs on his progress at Sunderland ahead of the summer transfer window.

Alongside Tottenham, the FI report also name drops Crystal Palace and Brighton as teams interested in Neil.

This appears to be serious interest, too, with the report stating that there are growing concerns at the Stadium of Light that Neil may actually leave the club this summer.

It won’t be easy to prize Neil away though, given that he is contracted to Sunderland until 2025, having signed a new deal with the club back in October.

Is it likely to happen?

This is one that could quite easily happen this summer, but it would likely take a healthy fee in order for Sunderland to entertain it.

Given the contract that Neil signed just over six months ago, the club are in a strong position to make demands in order for them to allow a sale.

Having said that, the player too may want the move.

Although an academy graduate of the club, under new Black Cats boss Alex Neil, Neil has been in and out of the side, with the manager appearing to have a short leash with the 20-year-old.

In terms of a move to Spurs, it would definitely be a signing with the long term in mind, with Neil unlikely to go and make an impact at Premier League level right away, but there is certainly talent and potential there.

If Tottenham believe they can extract that potential, they shouldn’t hesitate in making a move for Neil this summer, because if they don’t, another club just might.